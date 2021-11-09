Granholm accuses gas price of reaching new highs in Sunday interview

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm speaks at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) … [+] General Conference, annual meeting of all IAEA Member States, at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 20, 2021. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP via Getty Images )

AFP via Getty Images



Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, in an appearance with host Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday Morning show, worked hard to accuse OPEC and the U.S. oil and gas industry of rising crude oil, gasoline and gas prices. domestic heating.

“Of course every president is frustrated because he can’t control the price of gasoline because it’s a global market. You can call for increased supply, which he did and OPEC Unfortunately, the oil price agenda is in control. OPEC is a cartel, and it controls over 50 percent of the gasoline supply, “she added.

Unfortunately, the secretary is misinformed. OPEC countries collectively produce just over 30 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in a global market that totals around 100 million bpd. It is not possible to control 50% of gasoline supplies with 30% of world oil production. In addition, OPEC certainly does not control nearly 50% – or even 30% – of gasoline produced in the United States, which was the subject of the question put to it.

Granholm also alleged that OPEC countries decided last week not to increase their supply, adding that this “will increase the throttling of access to affordable fuel at the pump.” Unfortunately, this statement is also misleading.

OPEC countries, to OPEC + monthly meeting last week, agreed with other OPEC + member countries to increase the group’s output by an additional 400,000 bpd, continuing the program the group implemented on July 1, which plans to add an additional 400,000 bpd on the first of each month until next April. It is simply not correct to accuse OPEC of refusing to increase the offer.

Granholm also addressed the likelihood of Americans paying higher utility bills over the winter, and resorted to another round of talking points on this topic, saying, “We have the same problem with fuels than supply chains, which is that oil and gas companies don’t flip the switch as quickly as demand requires. “

What an extraordinary statement, given the continued efforts by Granholm and the rest of the Biden administration to prevent the national oil and gas industry from operating in this country. From the cancellation of large pipeline projects by decree to the refusal to schedule and organize court-ordered federal lease sales to the implementation of a series of onerous new regulations at the Home Office and the ‘EPA, this administration has been waging war on the US oil industry since literally the day it took office.

It is, in fact, the obvious goal of this administration – and of the Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress – to do everything in its power to keep oil and gas companies from rocking as quickly as demand demands. , and everyone involved knows it. This statement, implying that oil and gas operators may somehow just flip on a switch to increase production in the face of such hostility from the government, as well as opposition from focused investor groups. on ESG, which strive to deprive industry of the capital necessary to finance new projects, is pure fallacy.

The secretary is right to recognize that consumers should expect gas prices and utility bills to continue to rise over the winter. It seems to be inevitable at this point – the only real question is how far they will go.

When asked if she thought the current average price of $ 3.42 for a gallon of gasoline in the United States could reach $ 4.00 per gallon over the winter, Sec. Granholm replied that I hope not.

But hope is not a plan, and Granholms’ interview on Sunday does little to reassure American consumers that she or the president has one in place to deal with the rising cost of energy.