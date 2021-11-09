Risks of a stock market bubble increase, warns Morgan Stanley





The Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy and the soaring pace of inflation have left investors with negative real interest rates, which fuel asset bubbles, warned the investment director of the management division of Morgan Stanley fortune. The lowest ever negative real rates are likely to create excesses and low future returns, Lisa Shalett, CIO of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in a note Monday. We are concerned that the Fed’s policy is separated from the fundamentals. Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stuck to a policy of patience over when to hike its benchmark interest rate, she said, calling the results of the meeting central bank policy of resolutely conciliatory, especially given the president’s exuberant economic outlook. Meanwhile, the difference between the federal funds rate and the consumer price index, which measures inflation, is the highest on record, according to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management note. Shalett said the gap was the largest in the 60-year history of the inflation gauge, known as the CPI. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Note November 8, 2021



The risks of a market bubble are increasing, Shalett said. She suggested investors watch labor market data, 2022 futures earnings valuations and fear / greed positioning indicators, which are approaching extreme overbought conditions. Equity investors have been patient with the Fed in the face of interest rate hikes, the note said, with central banks’ timelines to reduce their monthly asset purchases apparently informing that confidence. The Fed will cut its monthly purchases of $ 120 billion of US Treasuries from $ 10 billion per month and $ 5 billion per month for mortgage-backed securities, signaling its intention to leave interest rates essentially unchanged until June, Shalett wrote. Almost at the right time, equity investors signaled central banks’ pledge to cut rates for longer with yet new all-time highs, leaving valuations stretched. Read: Why markets are like a duck: calm above the surface, but furious churning below The US stock market has hit a series of all-time highs in an extraordinary rush during the pandemic. The S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.09% ,

Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.29%

and Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.07%

the indices closed at new highs on Monday. Equities continue to be fueled by excess liquidity and the Fed’s accommodating rhetoric on rate hikes, Shalett wrote. It’s a dynamic that rewards dedication to passive investment in the S&P 500 Index and its most valued constituents, which depend on a low rate regime. Negative real rates strengthen long-term and growth-oriented assets, she said, but contribute to asset bubbles and misallocation of capital.

