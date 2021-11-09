Best Ultimate Guide to Working Capital Loans 2021 – Forbes Advisor





Working capital loans can help business owners close funding gaps, compensate for seasonal fluctuations in income, and cover salary costs. Additionally, business owners can choose from several types of working capital loans to meet these varied needs, including term loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, and invoice factoring. Term loans A term loan is a type of financing provided by a bank, online lender, or other financial institution that must be repaid over a set period of time, typically from a few months to 25 years. Loan amounts typically range from $ 2,000 to $ 5 million, and interest rates can range from 6% to 99%. Related: Best Small Business Loans Commercial lines of credit Business lines of credit allow borrowers to draw on an amount of money determined according to their needs. Instead of receiving money as a lump sum, a business owner can access the line of credit during the drawdown period, which typically lasts up to five years. Credit limits typically range from $ 2,000 to $ 250,000, and APRs range from 10% to 99%. SBA loans SBA loans are guaranteed by the US Small Business Administration and are intended to help small business owners start, maintain, and grow their businesses. There are a number of SBA loan programs aimed at different goals, circumstances, and qualifications of applicants, each with their own loan amounts, terms, and rates. Popular SBA loan programs for working capital include: SBA Loans 7 (a). The SBA 7 (a) loan program is the premier business loan offering in the administration. Loans are available up to $ 5 million and can be used for working capital, but they are also suitable for purchasing real estate, refinancing debt, and purchasing business supplies. As of November 3, 2021, SBA 7 (a) loan interest rates ranged from 5.5% to 9.75%.

CAPLines. Part of Program 7 (a), CAPLines are loans intended to provide small businesses with working capital for short-term and cyclical or seasonal needs. Borrowers can choose from the CAPLine Contract Loan, a Seasonal Line of Credit, a Builders Line of Credit, and a Working Capital Line of Credit, all with $ 5 million borrowing limits and loan terms. maximum repayment of 10 years.

SBA microloans. SBA microloans are available for qualifying small businesses that need financial assistance to start or grow. The funds can be used for working capital, as well as for the purchase of equipment and machinery, inventory and other operational costs. Loan amounts are available up to $ 50,000, and rates vary by lender, but range from 8% to 13%. Invoice factoring Invoice factoring is the process of selling a company's invoices to a third-party invoice factoring company for a fee in exchange for a portion of the unpaid balances, typically around 85% to 95% of the total value. . Once the invoices are sold, the factoring company takes care of the collection. The business receives the rest of the funds minus the fees after the factoring company collects the invoices. Invoice factoring allows small businesses to get cash fast without having to qualify for a traditional loan and go through a lengthy loan application process.

