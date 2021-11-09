Stock exchange has right to exercise power, says Bursa in response to Serba Dinamik trial

KUALA LUMPUR (November 8): As the front-line regulator of the capital market, Bursa Malaysia Securities has the right to exercise its power in accordance with listing requirements in the interest of maintaining an orderly and fair market, said the stock market in response to the actions taken by Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd.

Bursa said she will vigorously defend her position and not abdicate her statutory roles and functions in the market.

“The timely disclosure of material information is a critical pillar to ensure that the market is well informed of information and that all investors are treated equally and able to trade on an equal footing in terms of parity of disclosures.

“This is essential to enable Bursa Securities to fulfill its legal obligation,” said Busa.

The statement was issued after being served with legal cause documents which included a subpoena (OS), notice of request for interim injunction, and affidavit confirmed by Serba Dinamik Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director Datuk Mohamed Ilyas Pakeer Mohammed on November 3, 2021 in support of the trial.

According to the statement, Bursa has engaged legal counsel to advise on the case and his next course of action while the interim injunction application is set for hearing this Thursday (November 11) while the handling of the case for the ‘OS has been set for next Wednesday (November 17th).

Serba Dinamik and Bursa were embroiled in a bitter dispute when the regulator asked the oil and gas company to disclose the details of the September 30 factual findings update on the Independent Special Examination (IRS) released to three of the four independent non-executives. directors about two weeks ago, October 21.

Bursa subsequently suspended trading in Serba Dinamik securities on October 22 in accordance with Section 16.02 (1) (c) of the Main Market Listing Requirements, in order to maintain an orderly and fair market.

The regulator then issued an ultimatum to Serba Dinamik to reveal the SIR’s findings on October 26, but was met with a denial. Serba Dinamik insisted in its October 25 stock market filing that its directors had not received an “update of factual findings” from independent auditor Ernst & Young (EY).

In response, Bursa issued a statement that it had been informed that electronic copies of the updated factual findings were provided to the independent non-executive directors of the company on October 22, while physical copies of those were ci were given to them at their request on October 22. 23.

To recap, the audit saga began in mid-May when KPMG exposed discrepancies involving transactions to the tune of RM 4.54 billion to independent directors of the company. The audit questions raised were based on the financial accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Since the audit disputes between Serba Dinamik and his former auditor KPMC came to light, the company’s largest shareholder, Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, who is also the group’s chief executive and chief executive, told several times to the investing public that there had been no wrongdoing. involved in the business.

However, Mohd Abdul Karim, holding 21.23% of the capital, sold his entire holding of 55.9 million warrants before the suspension of trading.

The block of derivatives, equivalent to 6.34% of the total warrants, was sold as the price of the warrants approached record highs.

Serba Dinamik shares were last traded at 35 sen, dropping from RM 1.61 before the audit issues became public knowledge. A market cap of RM 4.6 billion has since evaporated following the stock’s sharp drop.

Read also:

Serba Dinamik sues Bursa for excess of power