The stock exchanges will deploy the T + 1 regulation in phases from February 25

MUMBAI : Major exchanges announced on Monday that they will introduce the T + 1 settlement cycle for trading in stocks and other instruments in a phased manner, starting February 25.

A joint statement issued by the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd confirmed a November 3 Mint report that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has agreed to recalibrate its trade settlement circular and may implement T + 1 gradually. manner.

This change will make India one of the first countries to move to a full T + 1 settlement cycle by 2022. The United States also plans to move to a one-day, two-year settlement cycle. India’s phased implementation comes after the proposed move to T + 1 disrupted some market players, especially foreign portfolio investors.

All stocks listed, across stock exchanges, will be ranked in descending order based on the average daily market capitalization for the month of October 2021. When a stock is listed on multiple exchanges, the market capitalization will be calculated based on of the share price on the stock exchange with the highest volume of transactions during the aforementioned period, “said the stock exchange press release.

Based on the ranking according to the above calculations, the last 100 shares will be available for the introduction of the T + 1 regulation from February 25, he added.

Thereafter, starting in March, on the last Friday (trading day) of each month, the next 500 lowest shares in the share list will be available for introduction to settlement T + 1.

Any new share listed after October 2021 will be added to the list on the basis of the market capitalization calculated on the basis of the average price for 30 days after the start of trading. In the event that, on the basis of market capitalization, if the share falls into the category (in terms of market capitalization) of shares already under T + 1 settlement, then this share also becomes eligible for T + 1 settlement and will be introduced into the T + 1 settlement cycle on the last Friday (trading day) of next month, ”the exchanges said.

Securities such as preferred shares, warrants, dividend rights, partially paid-up shares and securities issued by virtue of differential voting rights (DVR) will go into T + 1 settlement with the shares of the parent company.

All other securities such as closed-end mutual funds, debt securities including corporate bonds, government securities, REITs, and InvITs will move to the T + 1 settlement cycle, as well as the last batch of titles expected, the exchanges said.

Given the phased-in approach taken by the exchanges, some market watchers do not anticipate a market disruption in the near term.

While all current Nifty 50 components will only switch to the T + 1 cycle in the last batch (wef January 27, 2023). Thus, the T + 1 settlement will be a gradual process (mainly lower to higher market capitalization), and due to the adoption of the new settlement cycle, we do not expect any impact in the short term, ”said Edelweiss Alternative Research in a note.

Based on our understanding of the methodology, the key actions (NSE and BSE 500 constituents) will not be part of the T + 1 settlement cycle until after the end of November 2022. According to calculations, the first constituents of NSE or BSE 500 to move from T + 2 (currently) to T + 1, the settlement cycle will be from November 25, 2022 ”, he added.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.