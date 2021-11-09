Business
Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (21,556.54, up 100.72 points.)
Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down $ 1.19, or 2.21%, to $ 52.69 on 49.6 million shares.
Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 16.94 percent, to $ 1.45 on 16.9 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 66 cents, or 4.23 percent, to $ 16.25 on 11.3 million shares.
Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Health care. Up 21 cents, or 12.14 percent, to $ 1.94 on 8.2 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.39%, to $ 32.84 on seven million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down three cents, or 0.7%, to $ 4.24 on 6.7 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII). Up to 27 cents or 12.4 percent at $ 2.45. Freshii Inc. says it has signed an agreement with a hotel operator to open 20 new restaurants in the United States over six years, the largest multi-unit franchise agreement in the company’s history. The Toronto-based health and wellness brand says the deal with Level Hospitality will see branches opening in Texas, with a focus on Houston and Austin. Adam Corrin, COO of Freshii, says Level Hospitality has fast food experience, a passion for the Freshii brand and in-depth knowledge of the Texas market. He says the deal will strengthen the company’s presence in the southern United States and expand consumer exposure and brand access. Level Hospitality co-founder Al Velji says Freshiis’ healthy fast food menu will appeal to consumers in Texas. Nathan Leitner, also co-founder of the hotel operator, says Freshiis’ growing online presence and continued support for its franchise system will help meet the needs of customers, regardless of their shopping preference. In addition to expanding its restaurant chain, Freshii also recently acquired a controlling stake in health and wellness retailer Natura Market ECommerce Inc., with the rights to acquire the rest of the business until in the first quarter of 2025.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB). Up 86 cents or 10.4% to $ 9.12. Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has signed an agreement to invest in a significant stake in Growery BV, a Netherlands-based company that is licensed to participate in the country’s controlled cannabis supply chain experiment. The size of the investment was not immediately available. The experience of the controlled cannabis supply chain is being used by the Dutch government to see how cannabis can be legally supplied to cafes and what the effects would be. Aurora says the deal is structured in such a way that it intends to invest an intangible cash amount, part of which is due and payable in advance and the rest is dependent on the achievement of certain milestones by Growery. It will also provide a secured loan to Growery to build a facility, finance initial operations, and provide technical and operational support through its Netherlands-based research center for medical cannabis. Aurora CEO Miguel Martin said the Netherlands is expected to be the largest nationally regulated recreational market outside of Canada.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Up to 80 cents or 1.1 percent to $ 71.51. Sun Life Financial Inc. is raising its dividend after a federal regulator last week lifted restrictions put in place at the start of the pandemic to help protect the nation’s financial institutions. The insurance company announced an additional dividend of 11 cents per share. The payment is in addition to the quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share that it declared on November 3. Together, Sun Life says shareholders will receive a total quarterly dividend of 66 cents per share, a 20% increase from the previous quarterly dividend payment. The company says it remains committed to a 40 to 50 percent dividend payout ratio as part of its medium-term financial goals. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions last week lifted COVID-19 restrictions when it said banks and insurers were free to raise dividends, resume share buybacks and increase the executive compensation. Manulife was the first insurer to increase its dividend after the announcement by increasing its quarterly payout to shareholders by 18 percent.
OpenText (TSX: OTEX). Up to 44 cents to $ 64.67. OpenText has signed an agreement to buy US company Zix Corp. Inc. in an agreement valued at $ 860 million, including debt. Under the agreement, Ontario-based OpenText will pay US $ 8.50 per share in cash to the company. Zix specializes in cloud-based email security, threat protection and compliance solutions for small and medium businesses. The deal follows a strategic review of Zix that was triggered by several unsolicited approaches. The offer requires the contribution of more than two-thirds of the shares of Zixs to the offer along with other customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. OpenText says the holders of 31% of the issued and outstanding shares of Zix have already agreed to bid on the offer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 8, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/business/2021/11/08/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]