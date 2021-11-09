Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,556.54, up 100.72 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down $ 1.19, or 2.21%, to $ 52.69 on 49.6 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 16.94 percent, to $ 1.45 on 16.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 66 cents, or 4.23 percent, to $ 16.25 on 11.3 million shares.

Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Health care. Up 21 cents, or 12.14 percent, to $ 1.94 on 8.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.39%, to $ 32.84 on seven million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down three cents, or 0.7%, to $ 4.24 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII). Up to 27 cents or 12.4 percent at $ 2.45. Freshii Inc. says it has signed an agreement with a hotel operator to open 20 new restaurants in the United States over six years, the largest multi-unit franchise agreement in the company’s history. The Toronto-based health and wellness brand says the deal with Level Hospitality will see branches opening in Texas, with a focus on Houston and Austin. Adam Corrin, COO of Freshii, says Level Hospitality has fast food experience, a passion for the Freshii brand and in-depth knowledge of the Texas market. He says the deal will strengthen the company’s presence in the southern United States and expand consumer exposure and brand access. Level Hospitality co-founder Al Velji says Freshiis’ healthy fast food menu will appeal to consumers in Texas. Nathan Leitner, also co-founder of the hotel operator, says Freshiis’ growing online presence and continued support for its franchise system will help meet the needs of customers, regardless of their shopping preference. In addition to expanding its restaurant chain, Freshii also recently acquired a controlling stake in health and wellness retailer Natura Market ECommerce Inc., with the rights to acquire the rest of the business until in the first quarter of 2025.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB). Up 86 cents or 10.4% to $ 9.12. Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has signed an agreement to invest in a significant stake in Growery BV, a Netherlands-based company that is licensed to participate in the country’s controlled cannabis supply chain experiment. The size of the investment was not immediately available. The experience of the controlled cannabis supply chain is being used by the Dutch government to see how cannabis can be legally supplied to cafes and what the effects would be. Aurora says the deal is structured in such a way that it intends to invest an intangible cash amount, part of which is due and payable in advance and the rest is dependent on the achievement of certain milestones by Growery. It will also provide a secured loan to Growery to build a facility, finance initial operations, and provide technical and operational support through its Netherlands-based research center for medical cannabis. Aurora CEO Miguel Martin said the Netherlands is expected to be the largest nationally regulated recreational market outside of Canada.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Up to 80 cents or 1.1 percent to $ 71.51. Sun Life Financial Inc. is raising its dividend after a federal regulator last week lifted restrictions put in place at the start of the pandemic to help protect the nation’s financial institutions. The insurance company announced an additional dividend of 11 cents per share. The payment is in addition to the quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share that it declared on November 3. Together, Sun Life says shareholders will receive a total quarterly dividend of 66 cents per share, a 20% increase from the previous quarterly dividend payment. The company says it remains committed to a 40 to 50 percent dividend payout ratio as part of its medium-term financial goals. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions last week lifted COVID-19 restrictions when it said banks and insurers were free to raise dividends, resume share buybacks and increase the executive compensation. Manulife was the first insurer to increase its dividend after the announcement by increasing its quarterly payout to shareholders by 18 percent.

OpenText (TSX: OTEX). Up to 44 cents to $ 64.67. OpenText has signed an agreement to buy US company Zix Corp. Inc. in an agreement valued at $ 860 million, including debt. Under the agreement, Ontario-based OpenText will pay US $ 8.50 per share in cash to the company. Zix specializes in cloud-based email security, threat protection and compliance solutions for small and medium businesses. The deal follows a strategic review of Zix that was triggered by several unsolicited approaches. The offer requires the contribution of more than two-thirds of the shares of Zixs to the offer along with other customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. OpenText says the holders of 31% of the issued and outstanding shares of Zix have already agreed to bid on the offer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 8, 2021.