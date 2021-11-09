Exchanges, Clearing Houses and Custodians Present Roadmap for T + 1 Settlement Cycle in Equity Market





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has authorized the stock exchanges to introduce a T + 1 settlement cycle from January 1, 2022, on securities in the equity segment. To achieve this, Market Infrastructure Institutions (IMIs) such as stock exchanges, clearing houses and depositories have finalized the roadmap for the implementation of the T + 1 settlement cycle. Under the T + 1 settlement rule, the trade ends in one day and the trader will receive the money the very next day. In accordance with the schedule of securities to move to the T + 1 settlement cycle, all listed stocks, on all stock exchanges, will be ranked in descending order based on the average daily market capitalization (m-cap) for October 2021. When the share is listed on more than one stock exchange, the m-cap will be calculated based on the share price on the stock exchange, with the highest trading volume during the aforementioned period. The list of stocks and exchanges, when available for trading, will be published on the website of all exchanges. Based on the classification arrived, the last 100 actions will be available for the introduction of the T + 1 regulation from February 25, 2022. Also Read: Paytm IPO Opening: Check Latest GMP, Brokerage Views & Other Key Details From March 2022, on the last Friday of each month, the following 500 lowest stocks will be available for the introduction of the T + 1 settlement. Thereafter, on the last Friday of each month, the next 500 lowest stocks will be available for settlement T + 1. If Friday is a public holiday, it will be introduced on the following trading day. New shares listed after October 2021 will be added to the list on the basis of the m-cap calculated on the average price 30 days after the start of trading. In the event that the stock, based on market capitalization, is already in the T + 1 category, it will be introduced into the T + 1 cycle on the last Friday of next month. For new share listings due to an IPO, a corporate action or other reasons, the transition date will be announced jointly by all stock exchanges on which the share is available for trading. The preferred shares, warrants, acquired rights, partially paid-up shares and securities with differential voting rights will be transferred in T + 1 settlement, as well as the shares of the parent company. All other securities listed, such as closed-end mutual funds, debt securities (corporate bonds), gold sovereign bonds, treasury bills and government development loans, real estate investment, infrastructure trusts and other existing securities, will be transferred to the T + 1 settlement cycle with the last scheduled batch of securities. Also read: Sapphire Foods IPO to Open Tuesday; check out investment concerns, GMP, brokerage house perspective here

