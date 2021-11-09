Serba Dinamik sues Bursa for having acted “in excess of power”; the stock exchange claims to be empowered to exercise its authority

KUALA LUMPUR (November 8): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd takes legal action against Bursa Malaysia to challenge the exchange’s guidelines regarding the requirement to conduct a special independent review and disclose the findings of the review.

The oil and gas company, which has filed a lawsuit against its former auditor KPMG over audit disputes, announced on Monday that it had filed an originating summons (OS) against the stock exchange with the High Court of Kuala Lumpur last Wednesday (November 3).

The stock market did not retreat. Bursa said she “will vigorously defend her position and not abdicate her statutory roles and functions in the market”.

He added that he had hired legal counsel to advise him on this matter and the next course of action.

Bursa stressed that as a front-line regulator of the capital market, it has the right to exercise its power in accordance with listing requirements in the interest of maintaining an orderly and fair market. “The timely disclosure of material information is a critical pillar to ensure that the market is well informed of information and that all investors are treated equally and able to trade on an equal footing in terms of parity of disclosures.

“This is essential to enable Bursa Securities to fulfill its legal obligation,” the exchange said in the statement.

Serba Dinamik argues that the stock market acts in excess of power with regard to:

the directive to appoint an auditor to perform a special independent audit on its financial accounts in accordance with paragraphs 2.23 and 2.24 of the Main Market Listing Requirements (MMLR) instruction dated October 22 to announce an update of factual findings made by Ernst & Young Consulting Sdn Bhd.

Serba Dinamik argues that Bursa does not have the authority to order the company to make announcements regarding matters that are unlikely to comply with paragraphs 9.03 and 9.35A of the MMLR and any “updated factual findings” that may or may not be used by its auditor to form an audit opinion at the end of the audit of the financial statements of the company.

Serba Dinamik said he is seeking an interim injunction against Bursa pending the full and final handover of the OS to prevent the stock exchange from:

make an announcement or publish, distribute or make available to anyone the updated factual findings prepared by Ernst & Young Consulting exercise any power to do anything, investigate and / or otherwise issue a directive against Serba Dinamik in accordance with paragraph 2.24 of the MMLR pending the complete and final elimination of the OS issue a notice to the company and its directors to justify any alleged violation of the MMLR.

Meanwhile, Serba Dinamik, whose share price has plunged 78% since the audit questions were made public, is also seeking damages against Bursa.

Aside from the potential damages to be assessed and the costs that could be awarded to Bursa and the corresponding legal costs, the company said that the lawsuit is not expected to have any other significant financial impact on it for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2022..

The operating system is [also] should not have any commercial and operational impact on the company ”, declared Serba Dinamik, stressing that she will make further announcements on this subject.

The request for a provisional injunction is set for a hearing this Thursday (November 11) while the management of the case for the OS has been set next Wednesday (November 17).

Serba Dinamik opposed Bursa when the exchange asked the company to disclose the details of the September 30 factual findings update of the Special Independent Review which was disclosed to three of the four independent non-executive directors on 21st of October.

Bursa suspended trading in Serba Dinamik’s securities on October 22 and set October 26 as the deadline for Serba Dinamik to reveal the findings of the special independent review.

However, Serba Dinamik, in his October 25 filing, denied that its directors had received a “factual findings update” from Ernst & Young (EY), which is undertaking an independent review of the group’s financial accounts.

In response to Serba Dinamik’s denial, Bursa issued a statement disclosing that to his knowledge electronic copies of the updated factual findings were provided to the independent non-executive directors of the company on October 22 and, as requested. by the administrators, physical copies of these were, in addition, delivered to them on October 23.

To recap, the audit saga began in mid-May when KPMG exposed discrepancies involving transactions to the tune of RM 4.54 billion to independent directors of the company.

The audit questions raised were based on the financial accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Serba Dinamik subsequently decided to take legal action against KPMG, alleging that the external auditor had acted negligently and breached its contractual and statutory obligations to the company.

Serba Dinamik’s legal adviser, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, claimed that KPMG inappropriately raised the red flags.

The company’s shares were last traded at 35 sen before trading was suspended, dropping from RM 1.61 before audit issues. A market cap of RM 4.6 billion evaporated as the share fell sharply.

Serba Dinamik’s main shareholder, Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, who is also the group’s managing director and managing director, sold his entire holding of 55.9 million warrants before negotiations were suspended.

The block of derivatives, which was equivalent to 6.34% of the total warrants, was sold when the price of the warrants approached record highs.

The company has changed its fiscal year to end on June 30. For the cumulative 18-month period ended June 30, Serba Dinamik reported net profit of RM 759.98 million, or 20.49 sen per share, on revenue of RM 8.606 billion.

