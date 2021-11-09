Asian stock markets drop after Wall St hits record high again





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a record for an eighth day.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated while Shanghai advanced.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Monday, boosted by gains in construction-related stocks after Congress approved a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill last week. dollars. Also on Monday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the conditions for raising interest rates might not be met until the end of next year. Traders fear that a spike in inflation may prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus measures that have helped raise stock prices. Investors will be on the lookout for any clues signaling an adjustment in central bank degression process and rate hike expectations, ActivTrades’ Anderson Alves said in a report. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.6% to 29,325.30 while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,498.80. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell less than 0.1% to 24,750.33. The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1% to 2,956.10 while the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney lost 0.2% to 7,444.70.

India’s Sensex index opened down 0.2% to 60,425.05. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta advanced while Singapore declined. Also on Tuesday, the Japanese government announced that wage growth fell to a 0.2% year-over-year loss of 0.2% earlier in September. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 hit 4,701.70, setting a record for an eighth day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 36,432.22. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.1% to 15,982.36. Both were also records. Vulcan Materials, which sells crushed stone and concrete, rose 4.9%. The equipment manufacturer Caterpillar grew by 4.1%. Investor concerns about inflation were assuaged by rising corporate profits. Advanced Micro Devices jumped 10.1% for the biggest gain of the S&P 500 after announcing that Facebook’s parent company Meta would use AMD chips in its data centers. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.5%. Steelmakers and other businesses that are expected to benefit from increased infrastructure spending have also recovered after Congress passed the infrastructure bill. Nucor gained 3.6%. The Labor Department is due to report wholesale inflation on Tuesday and consumer inflation on Wednesday. In energy markets, benchmark US crude oil fell 3 cents to $ 81.90 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 66 cents on Monday to $ 81.93. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, fell 8 cents to $ 83.35 in London. It was 69 cents the previous session at $ 83.43 a barrel. The dollar fell to 112.78 yen from 113.24 yen on Monday. The euro rose to $ 1.1602 from $ 1.1589.

