November 8, 2021Lending Rates Rise – Forbes Advisor

Refinanced student loan rates edged up last week. If you want to refinance your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate.

The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 3.48% from November 1-5. This is for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who have prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan market. The average interest rate on a five-year variable rate loan was 2.55% among the same population, according to Credible.com.

Fixed rate loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year refinance loans last week climbed 0.04% to 3.48%. The previous week, the average stood at 3.44%.

Because fixed interest rates remain stable throughout the life of a borrower’s loan, it is possible to lock in a rate that is significantly lower than what you would have received around the same time last year. The average fixed rate on a 10-year refinance loan at this time last year was 3.96%, 0.48% higher than today’s rate.

If you were to refinance $ 20,000 in student loans at the current average fixed rate, you would pay about $ 198 per month and about $ 3,710 in total interest over 10 years, according to the student loan calculator from Forbes Advisors.

Variable rate loans

Last week, the average rate on a five-year variable refinancing student loan fell to 2.55% on average from 2.60%.

Variable interest rates fluctuate over the life of a loan depending on the index to which they are linked and market conditions. Many refinance lenders recalculate the rates monthly for borrowers with variable rate loans, but they usually limit the rate at which lenders can set a limit of 18%, for example.

If you were to refinance an existing $ 20,000 loan into a five-year loan at a variable interest rate of 2.55%, you would pay around $ 355 on average per month. In total interest over the life of the loan, you would pay approximately $ 1,323. Of course, since the interest rate is variable, it can go up or down from month to month.

The Right Time to Refinance Student Loans

Lenders generally require that you complete your degree before refinancing. While it is possible to find a lender without this requirement, in most cases you will want to wait to refinance until you have graduated.

Keep in mind that to get the lowest interest rates you will need a good or excellent credit score.

If you don’t yet have enough credit or income to qualify, you can either wait and refinance later or go with a co-signer. The co-signer you choose should know that they will be responsible for making the student loan repayments if you can’t anymore and that the loan will show up on their credit report.

Before choosing to refinance, calculate your potential savings. It is important to make sure that you will be saving enough to justify refinancing. Shop with several lenders for rates and take your credit score into account when shopping. Keep in mind that those with the highest credit scores receive the lowest rates.

Get the best rates

One of the big goals of refinancing student loans, for many borrowers, is to reduce the amount of interest paid. And that means getting the lowest possible interest rate.

You may find that variable rate loans are initially lower than fixed rate loans. But because they are variable, they have the potential to increase in the future.

Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by paying off your new refinance loan quickly, or at least as quickly as possible. Start by choosing a short loan term but with a manageable payment. Then pay extra whenever you can. This can hedge your risk against possible rate increases.

Refinancing student loans: other things to consider

When you refinance federal student loans to a private loan, you will lose access to some of the benefits of federal loans. You will no longer have access to features such as:

If you are considering refinancing federal student loans, first make sure that you probably won’t need to use any of these programs. This may be the case if your income is stable and you plan to pay off a refinance loan quickly. You still have the option of refinancing only your private loans, or only a portion of your federal loans. Since fixed interest rates on federal loans are usually quite low, you may also decide that refinancing would not result in substantial savings.