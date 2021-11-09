Stock Futures Fall After Eighth Consecutive S&P 500 Close





Stock futures opened flat at slightly lower Monday night after another record session on Wall Street. S&P 500 contracts fell. The blue chip index closed an eighth consecutive day of gains on Monday, or its longest winning streak since 2017, reaching a new high and closing above the 4,700 threshold for the first time in its history. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite also posted record gains. Equity investors benefited from a prolonged wave of optimism over strong quarterly corporate earnings and economic reports, that accompanied recent positive data for a new COVID-19 antiviral pill from Pfizer (PFE) and the passage of a more than $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill in Congress. With 89% of S&P 500 companies reporting quarterly results, the projected earnings growth rate for the index as a whole is nearly 40%, according to FactSet. And that growth rate has continued to increase in recent weeks, as more companies have exceeded expectations. I still think it’s corporate profits. I know many of my peers are concerned that peak earnings growth is behind us Marci McGregor, Senior Investment Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Yahoo Finance Live said. But I think the peaks in income aren’t even a 2022 story. We were seeing strong consumer demand, a strong US economy, and I think we were going to have an investment cycle in 2022. And I think all of it. this is positive for corporate earnings, and it underpins this market, in my opinion. Results after the market closed on Monday were mixed. Roblox (RBLX) shares jumped more than 20% late in the day after posting bookings in the third quarter above Wall Street estimates, with the gaming platform continuing to grow even after an initial increase in stay-related usage home. Pay Pal (PYPL) stocks fell, however, as investors focused on the disappointing outlook for the payment company for the full year. This overshadowed his announcement of a new deal with Amazon (AMZN) will accept Venmo for payments next year. AMC Entertainment (AMC) also fell late in the session despite higher quarterly sales estimates, with memes stock relinquishing some gains after rising 2,000% so far for the year to date. The story continues In quarterly reports and analyst calls, a multitude of companies spoke of constraints in obtaining raw materials, filling vacancies, managing rising input costs, and providing products and services. to end users. According to Bank of America, mentions of supply chains in quarterly earnings calls rose 360% from a year ago, underscoring the pervasive nature of these pressures. These supply-side issues have also contributed to continued high inflationary trends. Tuesday’s Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index is expected to show producer prices rose 8.6% from a year ago, matching October’s rate for the fastest on record in data going back to November 2010. “I would expect inflation to peak by the middle of 2022. It is expected to remain high but is expected to decline in the second half of 2022,” Kristina Hooper, chief global markets strategist at Invesco, Yahoo Finance Live said. “So while this is certainly a problem, it is part of what we should expect as the pandemic is exiting. “We got out of a burning building, but we have to expect there will be some smoke and water damage as a result,” Hooper added. “This is really what was happening with high inflation and supply chain disruptions. 6:17 p.m. ET Monday: Trading in equity futures is mixed Here’s where the markets were trading Monday night: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : -3.5 points (-0.07%), to 4,690.50

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : -21 points (-0.06%), to 36,291.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): -14.5 points (-0.09%) to 16,313.25 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 05, 2021 in New York City. Markets were higher in morning trading as new Labor Department figures showed non-farm workforces rose 531,000 for the month of October, above expectations. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 4.7%. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

