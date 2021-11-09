Global Stock Markets Dip After Wall St Again Hit Record | Associated press





BEIJING (AP) Global stock markets were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a record for an eighth day. London opened little change while Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined. On Wall Street, the future of the benchmark S&P 500 was up less than 0.1%. US stocks were boosted on Monday by gains in construction-related stocks after Congress approved a $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill last week. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida has said the conditions for raising interest rates may not be met until the end of next year. Traders fear that a spike in inflation may prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus measures that have helped raise stock prices. Investors will be on the lookout for any clues signaling an adjustment in central bank degression process and rate hike expectations, ActivTrades’ Anderson Alves said in a report. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London was down less than 0.1% to 7,298.82 and the DAX in Frankfurt was up 0.1% to 16,070.01. The CAC 40 in Paris lost less than 0.1% to 7,042.55. On Wall Street, the future of the Dow Jones Industrial Average was less than 0.1%. On Monday, the S&P 500 added 0.1%. The Dow Jones rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%, also setting records. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,507.00 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.8% to 29,285.46. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.2% to 24,813.13. The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1% to 2,962.46 while the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney lost 0.2% to 7,434.20. The Indian Sensex fell 0.3% to 60,353.72. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta advanced while Singapore declined. Also on Tuesday, the Japanese government announced that wage growth fell to a 0.2% year-over-year loss of 0.2% earlier in September. On Wall Street, steelmakers and other businesses likely to benefit from infrastructure spending also recovered after Congress passed the infrastructure bill. Nucor gained 3.6%. Vulcan Materials, which sells crushed stone and concrete, rose 4.9%. The equipment manufacturer Caterpillar grew by 4.1%. Investor concerns about inflation were assuaged by rising corporate profits. Advanced Micro Devices jumped 10.1% for the biggest gain of the S&P 500 after announcing that Facebook’s parent company Meta would use AMD chips in its data centers. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.5%. The Labor Department is due to report wholesale inflation on Tuesday and consumer inflation on Wednesday. In energy markets, benchmark US crude oil rose 42 cents to $ 82.36 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 66 cents on Monday to $ 81.93. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, added 37 cents to $ 83.80 a barrel in London. It gained 69 cents the previous session at $ 83.43 a barrel. The dollar fell to 112.97 yen from 113.24 yen on Monday. The euro was little changed at $ 1.1588.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/ap/ap-business/world-stock-markets-lower-after-wall-st-hits-record-again/article_ebe9de1b-03b1-5b61-a640-5aec11a1fcaa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos