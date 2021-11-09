Pre-market inventory: why there is little Joe Biden can do to lower gas prices





What’s Happening: Nearly a Dozen Senate Democrats called Biden on Monday to combat rising gas prices by considering a release of barrels of the country’s emergency oil stock. In the letter, lawmakers warned that the rise in gasoline prices for the past seven years “has placed an undue burden on families and small businesses trying to make ends meet.”

The national average price of gasoline rose to $ 3.42 per gallon on Tuesday, up 62% from a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN at the weekend that mining the Strategic Oil Reserve, which contains around 613 million barrels of oil, is “one of the tools” Biden could exploit. Granholm suggested action could be taken as early as Tuesday, when a new government forecast on energy supply and demand is expected to be released.

But experts are skeptical that access to SPR would make a real difference and predict a fleeting impact on prices if Biden took that route.

That’s because the reason US oil prices have climbed nearly 70% this year to exceed $ 82 a barrel is more down to persistent trends than short-term factors. “It’s not the right tool to deal with today’s high prices,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo told me. “Strategic oil reserves generally help during a temporary disruption.” The price hike was triggered by increased demand for fuel as the global economy recovers from its pandemic crisis, as well as limited investments to increase production outside the Middle East. These changes may not be transient. In the past, when energy prices rose dramatically, that was enough of an incentive to get American companies to start spending more to increase production. This time around, however, that funding is harder to come by. Investors are less likely to support long-term projects as they weigh the consequences of the climate crisis. They’re also pushing companies to keep costs low and focus on getting money back to shareholders after the double price shock in 2015 and 2020. OPEC and its allies, including Russia, have indicated that they will not come to the rescue . They are sticking to plans to gradually increase production, despite lobbying the United States to go faster. This creates an environment in which crude prices will remain high no matter what Biden does this week. The US Energy Information Administration predicted that US retail regular gasoline prices will remain above $ 3 per gallon for the remainder of the year. “It’s probably the new standard that prices will stay higher,” Staunovo said. The big picture: In a recent note to clients, JPMorgan said if the Biden administration goes ahead with a release of 30 million barrels over a 20-day period, it will reduce end estimates by $ 2. year for oil prices. If stocks are released over a week, the reduction could reach $ 5 a barrel. But bank strategists have also pointed out the limits of such a move. “While tapping into strategic reserves could provide short-term relief at the pumps, so far we see little sign that consumers are responding to higher prices by reducing demand,” they wrote. Robinhood data breach drops stocks The latest headwind to hit Robinhood stocks? A big hack It just fell: the trading app said on Monday that it was hit by a data breach earlier this month that exposed information about millions of customers and that the hackers subsequently demanded an extortion payment . Shares are down 3.5% pre-market. Robinhood’s stock has been trading below its initial public offering price of $ 38 since late last month, when it reported disappointing financial results. The trading platform said in a statement that the November 3 attack enabled the unauthorized party to obtain a list of email addresses for around 5 million people and the full names of another group of people. ‘about 2 million people. The incident led to the disclosure of the names, dates of birth and postal codes of around 310 people. About 10 clients have had “more detailed account details revealed,” Robinhood said, without further details. “We believe that no social security number, bank account number or debit card number was disclosed and that there was no financial loss for any customer as a result of the incident,” the company said in the statement. The company said it informed law enforcement “promptly”, but did not say whether it ultimately approved a payment to the hackers. The unauthorized party gained access to Robinhood’s customer support systems by posing as an employee over the phone. Setback: The episode is a reminder of how increasingly vulnerable businesses are to cybercrime incidents, once considered black swan events. Ransomware in which a malicious actor violates a victim’s computer system, uses malware to encrypt data, and only decrypts it if the victim responds to payment requests has been a particular problem. Watch this space: Monday, US law enforcement seized about $ 6 million in paying ransoms and indicted a Ukrainian suspect for a damaging July ransomware attack on a U.S. company, one of the most impactful actions to date in the Biden administration’s attempted ransomware crackdown. The real reason Elon Musk might sell Tesla stock If Elon Musk sold a large chunk of his Tesla stock, it could have more to do with taxes than Twitter. Backup: Musk published a Twitter poll over the weekend asking his followers if he should sell 10% of his stock, noting that “latent gains have been made lately as a means of tax evasion.” Some 58% of respondents said yes. The tweet garnered attention, as did a lot of Musk’s antics on social media. But this decision isn’t really about a populist vote, according to my CNN Business colleague Chris Isidore. He reports that Musk is months away from the deadline to exercise a tranche of stock options he received years ago. If he doesn’t use them, he loses them. And if he takes his actions, he will face a monster tax bill that could range from nearly $ 11 billion to $ 16 billion. This will require cash on hand. Continued gains in the value of Tesla stock could drive Musk’s tax bill even higher. Shares of the electric vehicle maker, which rose 743% last year, rose another 65% in 2021, although they fell 5% on Monday after the poll. “With a tax bill we’re calculating north of $ 10 billion, selling stocks over the next few months is no surprise, although holding a Twitter poll to sell 10% of its stock is another bizarre soap opera that can only happen to one company and one CEO in the world, ”said Daniel Ives, analyst at WedBush, in a note to clients. Following BioNTech BNTX Hostess brands TWNK Wynn Resorts WYNN and Palantir publish their results before the US markets open. Coinbase, DoorDash,andfollow after the close. Also today: The United States Producer Price Index arrives at 8:30 a.m. ET. Disney SAY Beyond meat PARND Coming tomorrow: earnings of, 23andMe, Affirm, FIGS,and SoFi.

