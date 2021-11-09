GE splits into three companies





GE will become separate publicly traded companies for its aviation, health and energy related businesses. The company said it hopes to hand over the healthcare business to its shareholders in early 2023 and that the separation of its renewable energy and power business will take place in early 2024.

Actions surged as much as 17% in trading before the market on the news before retreating to a gain of around 6% an hour before the market opened. The stock was already up more than 25% in 2021 before the spin-off was announced.

“By creating three industry-leading global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation and strategic flexibility to generate long-term growth and value for clients, investors and employees, ”CEO Larry Culp said in a statement. Release.

“We put our technological expertise, leadership and global reach to better serve our customers,” he added.

Since Culp took over GE in 2018, he has sold assets and restructured the business in order to cut costs and reduce GE’s huge debt. In 2016, he sold its household appliance business to Chinese household goods maker Haier for $ 5.4 billion. GE even ditched the iconic light bulb in 2020. While these products are what made GE well known to the average consumer around the world, it was the company’s powerful GE Capital unit that turned it into a powerhouse, providing finance to businesses large and small. In March of this year, it closed GE Capital’s books as a stand-alone unit with the sale of its aircraft rental business. The company expects one-time costs associated with the spin-off, including severance pay, to be around $ 2 billion. After the fallout, the aviation-focused company will retain the GE name. Culp hopes to remain CEO and chairman of that company, although he will also serve as the non-executive chairman of the healthcare company. The new, smaller GE will retain a 19.9% ​​stake in the company. The collapse of a giant One of the most legendary brands in company history, GE has struggled since the 2008 financial crisis turned out to be a big blow to GE Capital, and after the company made a disastrous bet on the fossil fuel industry as the world turned to renewable and cleaner energy. energy solutions. The company was sell assets to erase his enormous debt. But he often found himself selling these assets for a fraction of what he paid for them. In December, GE agreed to pay $ 200 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it misled shareholders about the deterioration of its insurance and power business in the years leading up to the implosion of its share price. While shares of GE have gained ground so far this year, they have mostly corresponded to the improvement in the overall US stock market. And the stock is way below the strength it once had in its heyday. At its peak in early 2001, its shares were worth over $ 500 billion, making GE one of the most valuable companies on the planet at the time. Now, what’s left of the business is worth $ 119 billion, just 23% of that old value. Just a few months before Culp joined the company, GE was kicked out of the Dow Jones. And in July, it performed a reverse 1-for-8 stock split to support its declining price. By splitting into three companies, he believes he can maximize value without a bygone conglomerate structure. “Today is a watershed moment for GE, and we are ready,” Culp said. “The momentum we have built puts us in a strong position to take this exciting new step in GE’s transformation and realize the full potential of each of our businesses. “ But in doing so, GE, which was once one of the most successful and powerful conglomerates in history, officially bids farewell to a giant that dominated electricity, lighting, aviation, television, radio, music, appliances, finance and health care.

