GE Split, Bitcoin Hit New Record: What To Watch For As The Stock Market Opens Today





US stocks opened mixed a day after the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for the eighth consecutive session, the longest record-breaking streak since 1997. Here’s what moves in Tuesday’s trading. General Electric wants to split into three listed units focused on aviation, health and energy, pushing shares up 7%. It would mark a radical overhaul of the legendary industrial giant.

Bitcoin hit a new high, trading as high as $ 68,525.84, according to CoinDesk. It rose 3.6% from Monday’s 5 p.m. ET level before falling to around $ 67,800. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap already surpassed $ 66,000 last month.

Coinbase, which often tracks bitcoin, is up 1.4%. The cryptocurrency exchange is expected to post profits after markets close.

The stock of popular AMC Entertainment memes fell 9%. The movie channel reported a loss and said more people are going to see movies, but attendance levels are still lower than before the pandemic. Its CEO said the company is not out of the woods yet.

PayPal slipped 9%. The payments giant announced its after-hours results Monday, citing a fourth-quarter outlook lower than Wall Street expectations. Equity research analysts at Credit Suisse, RBC Capital, Keybanc and Oppenheimer have lowered their price targets for the company. The Robinhood Markets trading app slipped 3%. He revealed that his systems had been hacked and that millions of users had viewed personal information, such as names and email addresses.

Online entertainment company Roblox climbed 27% after posting better-than-expected quarterly sales with revenues more than doubled.

Tech company Nvidia climbed 3%. He presented updated plans for artificial intelligence programs, including a new platform with AI avatars that can be used as assistants.

Meal kit company Blue Apron fell 6% after posting profits that missed analysts’ estimates and said it did not plan to hit its preferred measure of profitability in 2022.

Nextdoor is up 6% in pre-market trading, extending Monday’s gains. The social media platform jumped 17% in its early days in trading after going public by merging with Khosla Ventures Acquisition II, a SPAC.

USHG Acquisition, a SPAC led by Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer, rose 8% after saying it would be a fundamental investor in Panera Breads’ next initial public offering.

DoorDash, Wynn Resorts, Krispy Kreme and Hostess Brands are expected to post profits after markets close. Card of the day Write to Anna Hirtenstein at [email protected]

