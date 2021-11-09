Options Enables the IPO of Mexico’s Fastest Growing Stock Exchange, Bolsa Institucional de Valores, United States





NEW YORK & LONDON & MEXICO CITY – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure and connectivity to global capital markets, today announced the IPO of the fastest growing Mexican stock exchange, Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA), in the markets American salespeople. BIVA, Mexico’s second-largest stock exchange, provides direct market data and market access to companies in the United States and Canada through Options Global Point of Presence (GPoP) services and the broader Options extranet. Options has worked alongside this leading exchange to support their growth in North American markets by providing direct GPoP connectivity to NY4 and NY5, and regional connectivity across the broader North American Options backbone. . Optional GPoP services allow financial companies to connect directly to remote markets in local proximity data centers, saving them the time and expense otherwise required to procure dedicated circuits or WAN connectivity. . Several customers have already signed up to benefit from BIVA’s direct market data and connectivity. Options please Micah Kroeze says, BIVA is a welcome partner in our ever growing capital markets ecosystem and working with the team to help achieve their expansion goals has been an absolute pleasure. BIVA’s GPoP infrastructure at Secaucus provides direct local connectivity and market data in the largest equity trading center in North America, and we are delighted that several top funds have already signed up for access. direct to BIVA. Mara Ariza, CEO of BIVA, added: Launching direct access to US markets has been a key step in our growth roadmap for several years. Options has been an excellent partner in enabling this connectivity and helping to ensure easy and direct access to BIVA for all North American trading companies. We look forward to welcoming our local clients to the United States and continuing to expand through the Options global financial markets ecosystem. Today’s news marks the latest in a series of announcements regarding options, including the acquisition of ACTIV Financial, a victory at the TradingTech Insights USA Awards in the Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data category, their partnership with Packets2Disk to provide leading network analytics and a decade of SOC compliance. In 2019, Options received investments from Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its reach into the world’s major financial centers. About options (www.options-it.com): Options Technology is the # 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global capital market companies, supporting their operations and ecosystems. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a technology service provider for hedge funds. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to more than 200 businesses worldwide, providing an agile and scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade cybersecurity wrapper. Options clients include the world’s leading investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading companies, market makers, brokers / traders, private equity firms and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well positioned to serve their clients onsite and remotely. In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment of Abry Partners, an industry-focused private equity firm based in Boston. This investment has allowed Options to significantly accelerate its growth strategy to invest more in its technology platform and expand its reach into the world’s major financial centers. The options were named among the Large growth companies in the UK in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 ranking of the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200. To learn more about the options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page. About Abry Partners (www.abry.com) Abry is one of the most experienced and successful industry private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the company has completed more than $ 82 billion in leveraged transactions and other private placements or preferred shares. Currently, the company manages over $ 5.0 billion of capital in its active funds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006080/en/Options-Enables-Introduction-of-Mexico%25E2%2580%2599s-Fastest-Growing-Stock-Exchange-Bolsa-Institucional-de-Valores-to-the-United-States The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos