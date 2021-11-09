Here’s what Joe Biden can actually do about gas prices





That’s not to say he won’t take action to show his attention to the problem. In fact, he could take action as early as Tuesday, when a key government fuel price forecast is released.

The only option that systematically remains on the table is to tap into the United States’ emergency crude reserves, a step that even White House officials privately acknowledge would not have much effect.

High gas prices are one of the most frustrating phenomena for any White House as they affect almost all Americans but are mostly immune to presidential action.

What drives prices up As the global economy rebounds from the pandemic, the price of crude oil skyrockets. Gas prices in the United States have reached a seven-year high of $ 3.40 per gallon nationally and are flirting with $ 4 in Nevada, Washington and Oregon. The price hike comes as demand for oil picks up as the Covid-19 pandemic declines, exceeding supply. What are Biden’s options? Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that Biden was “certainly considering” the strategic oil reserve as an option. She said the administration was closely monitoring the Energy Information Agency’s report on Tuesday before taking next steps. “The president is on all of this,” she said, adding that Biden “was looking at all the tools he had.” Still, for Biden, those tools are somewhat limited – a fact the President and the White House have acknowledged in recent weeks. “There are limits to what any president can do when it comes to gas prices,” press secretary Jen Psaki said on October 22. “I don’t have a short-term answer,” Biden told CNN mayor in October. He seemed slightly more optimistic on Saturday, but declined to present the options menu he was working from. “There are other tools in the arsenal that we have to manage – and I deal with other countries; in due course, I will talk about it – that we can get more energy in the pipeline, figuratively and literally, “he said. The administration has already taken some small steps to control gas prices, including the Federal Trade Commission saying it would investigate a possible price hike. Nearly a dozen Senate Democrats called on Biden on Monday to tackle high gas prices by considering a release of barrels of the country’s emergency oil stock, or even taking the most extreme step of banning gasoline. oil exports. In addition to tapping into the SPR, officials said another option cutting or banning U.S. oil exports altogether was unlikely given the fury it would ignite both among producers and refiners and across the country. foreigner among the allies. Other options for Biden could include an attempt to cut costs for refiners. Limited effects of RPD Tapping the SPR – the 600 million barrels of crude oil stockpiled in underground salt caves in Louisiana and Texas – might only have a limited effect due to the amount of oil that can be released at a time, but would act as a political sign that Biden is facing the problem. “The impact of a sale would be short lived, and it is not clear that releasing strategic stocks would help the market adjust faster than it otherwise would,” wrote Ben Cahill, researcher Principal in the Energy Security and Climate Change program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Goldman Sachs analysts have said that a release of 60 million barrels “would only be small and temporary help.” That would lower Brent prices at the end of this year by just $ 3 a barrel and could discourage U.S. shale producers from increasing production, which would push prices up in 2022. Biden has consulted with his counterparts in other non-OPEC countries on the potential coordination of strategic reserve releases in order to have more global impact. Biden accuses OPEC For his part, Biden blamed “the refusal of Russia or the OPEC countries to pump more oil” as a reason for the high gas prices in the United States. “We’ll see what happens to this score as soon as possible,” he said at a press conference in Scotland last week. Unfortunately for Biden, what happened was that the oil cartel and its partners refused to meet his demand by increasing supply. At last week’s G20, Biden specifically tried to pressure these countries to increase production. They responded by saying that they would stick to their original plan of only slowing the increase in supply. The White House reacted almost immediately, accusing OPEC of jeopardizing the “global recovery of countries around the world.” “We will be looking at the full range of tools at our disposal to build resilience and public confidence,” said a spokesperson for the NSC.

