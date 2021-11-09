Business
This savage stock market chaos could send the S&P 500 well above 5,000. But set your alarms for mid-2022.
Cryptos are skyrocketing, stocks are hitting record highs, and money continues to pour into what looks like a market on the horizon. Warn the Federal Reserve of problems, even if some claim it gave the rage alcohol.
In its biannual report released on Monday, the central bank warned that any change in the minds of animals, especially among a host of newbie young investors and their flashy trading platforms could make it all fall apart.
The real risk is that by the end of 2022, we de-correlate so far from reality in the Growth and Quality style that the ball collapses on itself, explains Sébastien Galy, senior macroeconomics strategist of Nordea Investments, which attributes the fear of failing for driving this. market on the rise, even in a context of still worrying growth and inflation.
On our calls of the day we have two. The first is from the founder of asset management firm Navellier & Associates, Louis Navellier, who tells clients he expects the S&P 500 to rise 18% to 20% more by January. . That would bring it to around 5,600.
Navellier sees the markets moving with great optimism in the holiday season, supported by consumers eager to spend pockets full of cash, an accommodating Fed, a recently passed infrastructure bill, returns 10-year Treasury yields below 1.5% and strong economic forecasts expected for the fourth quarter.
It’s just time to be happy, he told his clients on Monday.
Our second call is also to observe with a crystal ball the potential highs of the next year. It’s from UBS, which sees the S&P 500 hit 5,000 by mid-2022, before taking a break.
To read: Risks of a stock market bubble increase, warns Morgan Stanley
We expect S&P 500 earnings to be 9% to 10% above consensus until the second quarter, when we expect the index to peak at 5,000. Subsequent earnings declines and rise real rates are expected to push down to 4,850 by the end of 22, a team of strategists led by Keith Parker said in a note to clients on Monday.
Parker and his team are targeting 4,650 for the S&P by the end of 2021. The S&P 500 rally must continue, in our opinion, driven by 1) a + 10% rise in forward earnings over the next six months , 2) a still growing business, 3) a continued decline in COVID cases and 4) a decline in the multiple as real returns rise, which is more than offset by higher profits, he said. declared.
But then things start to slow down with further tightening in financial conditions, continued cost pressures, and slower growth in the second half of the year, all of which point to a flattening of earnings per share growth below trend levels and a more notable downgrade in H2 22. Thus, weighing on the S&P.
In calculating their valuation numbers, Parker and his team see a 10% drop in 12-month futures price / earnings on semiconductors, software and services, as well as power and products from basic and retail. Insurance and materials are moderately more shielded from valuation headwinds, UBS said.
Opinion:AMC Adam Aron has a stock war chest meme and he’s not afraid to use it
The buzz
General Electric GE,
is booming after the conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
Sensor and software company for autonomous vehicles Luminar LAZR,
is booming, its technology will be part of Nvidias NVDA,
benchmark platform for autonomous vehicles.
Panera Bread returns to the stock market, helped by a HUGS.UT SPAC,
from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer.
Palantir PLTR,
and Cardinal Health
CAH,
are in place after, Blue Apron APRN,
collapses on a shortfall, with SeaWorld SEAS,
also down on disappointing results. Coinbase COIN results,
Krispy Kreme DNUT,
and Toast TOST,
its first since the initial public offer is due after closing.
PayPal PYPL,
announced an Amazon.com AMZN,
partnership, but shares are down on a disappointing outlook for the holiday quarter. In the play space, Roblox RBLX,
soars and Zynga ZNGA,
is also up after bullish forecasts.
Robinhood HOOD,
shares are down, after the company said customer data for its mobile trading app was breached last week.
Lingerie and swimwear company Naked Brand NAKD,
is booming following the announcement of a merger with electric vehicle company Cenntro Automotive.
Retailer Macys M,
Now offers workers a wage of $ 15 an hour and a debt-free education.
The latest survey of small business owners shows they are becoming even more pessimistic about labor and supply shortages. Producer prices rose 0.6% for October, as expected.
The steps
YM00 futures contracts,
ES00,
NQ00,
are mixed, with the longest winning streak for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on the line. The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,
is down after the biggest jump in three weeks. Elsewhere, bitcoin BTCUSD,
hovers just below a record high of $ 68,000, in an ongoing crypto rally some are seeing fueled by weak supplies.
Goldman Sachs also likes the odds of a stock merger. In a note to clients, a team led by portfolio strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann sees positive macroeconomic surprises and anchored real returns increasing that possibility.
With the current price and the S&P 500 already at our 4,700-year target, we like to gain exposure to equities via short-term calls to hedge the risk of a continued stock merger, he said. Remember that a call option gives its holder the right to buy an asset.
Here is one of his graphs showing this probability considered by the options markets to be less likely:
Random readings
Redditors exchange their toe curling, the worst manager ever stories.
Do you want a healthy heart? Being in bed at 10 p.m..
The actors of Squid Game strut the Hollywood red carpet adorably.
