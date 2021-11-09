This savage stock market chaos could send the S&P 500 well above 5,000. But set your alarms for mid-2022.

Cryptos are skyrocketing, stocks are hitting record highs, and money continues to pour into what looks like a market on the horizon. Warn the Federal Reserve of problems, even if some claim it gave the rage alcohol.

In its biannual report released on Monday, the central bank warned that any change in the minds of animals, especially among a host of newbie young investors and their flashy trading platforms could make it all fall apart.

The real risk is that by the end of 2022, we de-correlate so far from reality in the Growth and Quality style that the ball collapses on itself, explains Sébastien Galy, senior macroeconomics strategist of Nordea Investments, which attributes the fear of failing for driving this. market on the rise, even in a context of still worrying growth and inflation.

On our calls of the day we have two. The first is from the founder of asset management firm Navellier & Associates, Louis Navellier, who tells clients he expects the S&P 500 to rise 18% to 20% more by January. . That would bring it to around 5,600.

Navellier sees the markets moving with great optimism in the holiday season, supported by consumers eager to spend pockets full of cash, an accommodating Fed, a recently passed infrastructure bill, returns 10-year Treasury yields below 1.5% and strong economic forecasts expected for the fourth quarter.

It’s just time to be happy, he told his clients on Monday.

Our second call is also to observe with a crystal ball the potential highs of the next year. It’s from UBS, which sees the S&P 500 hit 5,000 by mid-2022, before taking a break.

We expect S&P 500 earnings to be 9% to 10% above consensus until the second quarter, when we expect the index to peak at 5,000. Subsequent earnings declines and rise real rates are expected to push down to 4,850 by the end of 22, a team of strategists led by Keith Parker said in a note to clients on Monday.

Parker and his team are targeting 4,650 for the S&P by the end of 2021. The S&P 500 rally must continue, in our opinion, driven by 1) a + 10% rise in forward earnings over the next six months , 2) a still growing business, 3) a continued decline in COVID cases and 4) a decline in the multiple as real returns rise, which is more than offset by higher profits, he said. declared.

But then things start to slow down with further tightening in financial conditions, continued cost pressures, and slower growth in the second half of the year, all of which point to a flattening of earnings per share growth below trend levels and a more notable downgrade in H2 22. Thus, weighing on the S&P.

In calculating their valuation numbers, Parker and his team see a 10% drop in 12-month futures price / earnings on semiconductors, software and services, as well as power and products from basic and retail. Insurance and materials are moderately more shielded from valuation headwinds, UBS said.







Goldman Sachs also likes the odds of a stock merger. In a note to clients, a team led by portfolio strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann sees positive macroeconomic surprises and anchored real returns increasing that possibility.

With the current price and the S&P 500 already at our 4,700-year target, we like to gain exposure to equities via short-term calls to hedge the risk of a continued stock merger, he said. Remember that a call option gives its holder the right to buy an asset.

Here is one of his graphs showing this probability considered by the options markets to be less likely:

Random readings

Redditors exchange their toe curling, the worst manager ever stories.

Do you want a healthy heart? Being in bed at 10 p.m..

The actors of Squid Game strut the Hollywood red carpet adorably.

