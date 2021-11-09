Why I’m holding on as Larry Culp splits GE into three

File photo: Press conference for the retirement of General Electric Chairman and CEO Jack Welch. … [+] Welch will officially retire at the company’s board meeting on September 7. Welch’s practical leadership is recognized for making GE an international conglomerate ranging from jet engines to medical equipment to the NBC television network. – Photo of Erik Freeland / Corbis SABA (Photo of Erik Freeland / Corbis via Getty Images)

As a shareholder of General Electric, I am delighted that GE is splitting into three public companies, according to the the Wall Street newspaper. The stock is up 8.8% during the November 9 trading before market and despite considerable uncertainty I will hold onto my shares.

It’s been more than 21 years since GE shares peaked at $ 465 a split-adjusted share in September 2000, when GE’s last great CEO Jack Welch was nearing the end of a fantastic two-way race. decades.

It was Welch who presided over the last breath of the idea that conglomerates could be successful. Double-digit earnings growth and steadily rising stock prices under his leadership challenged the idea of ​​the conglomerate discount the idea that a portfolio of companies in unrelated sectors would be worth more as independent companies.

Since Welch left the scene, its stock has plummeted and is now 77% below its all-time high. By dividing into three public companies, GE will no longer be a conglomerate.

With no details on what will happen to holdings of shareholders like myself, it is too early to tell if there is a strong case for conservation. But I’ll stick around based on my hunch that this move will make GE parts worth more than anything.

GE separation plan

GE announced on November 9 its intention to split into three public companies focused on aviation, health and energy. Here is the schedule:

GE plans to split its healthcare unit by early 2023;

GE to create energy unit combining GE Renewable Energy



, GE Power and GE Digital, according to the Journal and are dismantling by early 2024; and

, GE Power and GE Digital, according to the Journal and are dismantling by early 2024; and The name GE will live with the airline once the move is complete, and Culp will continue to lead that unit, reported. CNBC.

GE expects to incur about $ 2 billion in one-time separation, transition and operating costs, and less than $ 500 million in tax costs.

GE is delighted with this decision. As CEO Larry Culp said in a statement, by creating three industry-leading global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation and strategic flexibility to generate long-term growth and value for customers, investors and employees.

Below average post-Welch performance

Shares of GE have risen 55% in the past year over the past 12 months, CNBC noted.

However, since Welch retired on September 6, 2001, GE shares have fallen 66%, from about $ 315 to $ 108.

GE peaked under Welch in the 1980s as it added financial services and broadcasting operations to what had been a leader in household appliances, jet engines, and power turbines. As CNBC reported, it presided over enviable earnings growth and returns for investors, and by the early 2000s, GE was at times the largest company in terms of market value.

The financial crisis hit and his successor Jeff Immelt to whom I gave a Gentlemen C for his leadership chaired a company that kept falling. In 2018, the stock was thrown off the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Culp who previously ran a mini-conglomerate, Danaher has divested or sold many units. Unfortunately, since 2009, GE stock has lost 2% per year in value against a 9% return for the S&P 500 according to Factset.

GE delayed termination

In 2007, I was invited to GE headquarters at Rockefeller Center. GE’s CFO asked me what GE needs to do to increase its share price. I advocated breaking down the structure of the conglomerate.

Indeed, I have asked my students in strategic decision making to analyze GE’s disruption value to measure its conglomerate remission for years. As I wrote almost four years ago, GE then had a breakout value of $ 88 per adjusted share for August 2021. reverse stock split.

I then estimated that his shares could drop by an amount of $ 139 adjusted to $ 56. Unfortunately this is what actually happened, in May 2020 it came down to $ 44 on a split adjusted basis.

Why did I keep the stock? The first thing that comes to my mind is that there are a lot of people who own shares of GE because they bought them when Jack Welch was CEO.

Welch drew on a very powerful heuristic. People’s biases are shaped by a good story shared by people they respect. The story Welch made about GE was only memorable in companies where you are # 1 or # 2 in the industry; rank and tear off employees; and invest in training.

According to Welch’s story, it was about creating better-than-expected quarterly earnings per share growth that would propel the stock higher by double-digit percentages each year.

What future for GE

GE’s reality has been at odds with this fascinating story for decades. But the spin-off certainly offers a reason to hope for faster growth and higher returns on investment.

Indeed, according to Investor place, Bank of America



Analyst Andrew Obin is confident that GE’s aviation unit will lead the turnaround in General Electrics revenue growth in 2022 by increasing 20% ​​from 2021 levels. Additionally, Obin expects net income of General Electrics 2022 will reach $ 4.36 billion, a figure that would be more than double the 2021 total.

The skeptical point of view, according to October comment by JPMorgan



analyst Stephen Tusa, is that GE should be worth $ 55 on weakening near-term fundamentals. Nonetheless, he showed mixed optimism about recent portfolio moves, as well as the appointment of a new CEO at GE Healthcare.

One thing is certain, GE will continue to be a turbulent company with many shareholders watching its every move.