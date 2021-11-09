Business
Presentation of the new Beijing stock exchange – The diplomat
The new Beijing-based Chinese stock exchange will open on November 15. This scholarship aims to fund innovative start-ups and will act as the third stock exchange in mainland China, in addition to the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. However, the new exchange is unlikely to prevent Chinese companies from listing or listing abroad.
The Beijing Stock Exchange will act as the new third board of directors, listing companies in the fields of medicine, mechanical equipment, new materials and information technology. The previous third council, the National Equities Exchange and Cotations (NEEQ), was founded in 2012 and has failed to raise sufficient capital for small and medium-sized businesses. The NEEQ was seen as an entry-level over-the-counter exchange allowing small businesses to raise funds before being listed on the stock exchange, in mainland China or overseas. Listing regulations for NEEQ are to be transferred to Beijing Stock Change, as are the more profitable Select Tier companies.
In addition to these existing rules, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has issued a series of regulatory documents that govern transactions, investment compliance management, stock quotes, reviews, issuance for unspecified qualified investors and corporate restructuring processes, as well as the management of stock exchange members. Companies issuing prospectuses for IPOs will be required to provide better quality information. Stock prices will not be allowed to rise or fall by more than 30% in any single trading day. The exchange is also expected to issue rules on access for qualified foreign institutional investors and foreign institutional investors qualified in renminbi.
Chinese innovative small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have faced difficulties in raising capital at the national level. Banks favor large companies because of the lack of SME guarantees and other constraints. Therefore, small businesses have often chosen to raise funds overseas. The Beijing Stock Exchange seeks to offer an alternative to these companies to obtain capital from them. The location, at the headquarters of the Chinese national government, would increase the potential oversight of these tech companies.
China already has similar exchanges, including the ChiNext board in Shenzhen and the Star Market in Shanghai. ChiNext initially faced issues with a slow approval system, but ChiNext and Star Market now maintain a registration-based, US-style initial public offering system. The flagship market focuses on industries in the fields of next generation information technology, high-end equipment, new materials, alternative energy generation, energy conservation and protection. of the environment.
The Beijing Stock Exchange is unlikely to be successful in preventing Chinese companies from listing or crossing paths overseas. Cross-listing enables Chinese companies to overcome market segmentation by gaining access to foreign capital, which has enabled Chinese companies to compete internationally at the US company level in terms of governance and transparency. Listing on the US stock exchanges also increases the status of Chinese companies.
China’s regulatory crackdown on tech companies in particular has imposed stricter rules on some overseas listed companies, including Alibaba and Didi. The crackdown was so intense that it led some experts to argue that Chinese listings in the United States were too risky to invest. CNBC Jim Cramer declared in july you are a jerk if you buy chinese case after that. However, even the new rules are unlikely to reduce the attractiveness of overseas listing for many Chinese companies. Right now, some Chinese companies are considering registering in both Hong Kong and the United States to protect against potential risks of delisting.
Notably, the new rules do not ban overseas listings by Chinese tech companies. China’s Cyberspace Administration has said companies with data on at least 1 million people must pass a cybersecurity exam before committing to an overseas IPO. In addition, officials have confirmed that Chinese companies will not be banned from overseas listing. Fang Xinghai, Vice Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) declared in July that Chinese companies will be allowed to register in the United States as long as they meet the registration requirements.
Even if the attraction for overseas listing remains strong, this does not mean that the new Beijing Stock Exchange will be a failure overall. Chinese small businesses have encountered immense difficulties in raising funds due to a lack of collateral. It has been a problem since the start of reform and opening-up, and the authorities have attempted to tackle the problem in a number of ways, ranging from reforming financial institutions that cater to SMEs, to obligating them. big banks to lend them. SMEs that meet the conditions for listing on the new Beijing Stock Exchange will be able to obtain financing to promote their innovative growth.
