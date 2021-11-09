London Stock Exchange aims to shed light on companies’ carbon claims

The London Stock Exchange aims to make the financing of carbon reduction projects more transparent, by introducing a new market which it says will help the industry to grow.

Currently, so-called voluntary carbon markets allow companies to buy and sell carbon credits. Carbon credits are created by projects that help reduce or avoid emissions and can be purchased by companies to offset the greenhouse gases they release.

But the LSE said the system “remains small and fragmented and as such lacks the market infrastructure and access to institutional investments that will really allow it to thrive,” in a statement. line last week.

Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Tuesday, LSE CEO Julia Hoggett said: “One of the challenges we have faced in this market is that it has been less transparent and less visible to everyone. the world in terms of participants and how the [climate change mitigation] projects are managed. By raising the profile of the market for publicly traded funds, we can improve information and visibility of this market and also direct capital there. “

“By moving all these activities to public markets, by having a voluntary carbon market that is much more visible, we are finally moving to exchange-traded contracts. And in addition, after Rishi Sunak’s announcement last week, on the requirements mandatory for the release of the transition plans for 2023, we are looking to bring it all into the light of day, and sunlight is the best disinfectant, ”Hoggett added.