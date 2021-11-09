Business
London Stock Exchange aims to shed light on companies’ carbon claims
The London Stock Exchange aims to make the financing of carbon reduction projects more transparent, by introducing a new market which it says will help the industry to grow.
Currently, so-called voluntary carbon markets allow companies to buy and sell carbon credits. Carbon credits are created by projects that help reduce or avoid emissions and can be purchased by companies to offset the greenhouse gases they release.
But the LSE said the system “remains small and fragmented and as such lacks the market infrastructure and access to institutional investments that will really allow it to thrive,” in a statement. line last week.
Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Tuesday, LSE CEO Julia Hoggett said: “One of the challenges we have faced in this market is that it has been less transparent and less visible to everyone. the world in terms of participants and how the [climate change mitigation] projects are managed. By raising the profile of the market for publicly traded funds, we can improve information and visibility of this market and also direct capital there. “
“By moving all these activities to public markets, by having a voluntary carbon market that is much more visible, we are finally moving to exchange-traded contracts. And in addition, after Rishi Sunak’s announcement last week, on the requirements mandatory for the release of the transition plans for 2023, we are looking to bring it all into the light of day, and sunlight is the best disinfectant, ”Hoggett added.
UK Finance Minister Sunak said the UK government would expect financial firms to release their climate change mitigation plans by 2023 at the COP26 climate summit last week.
The LSE said it hopes companies that need to buy carbon credits will invest. “We anticipate that companies and other organizations with long-term carbon credit needs will become investors, using the carbon credits issued by these vehicles which can be issued as an alternative or additional dividend to meet part of their carbon credit needs. compensation, ”he said. in an online statement.
Part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, where countries agreed to continue efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, contains rules on how governments can use the carbon offsetting to achieve their goals, known as Article 6. Negotiators are currently discussing how to advance carbon offsetting at the ongoing COP26 climate summit, as issues such as how emissions are counted do not matter. have not yet been agreed.
– CNBC’s Saheli Roy Choudhury and Kristina Partsinevelos contributed to this report.
