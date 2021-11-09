S&P Dow Jones Indices and Lima Stock Exchange launch S & P / BVL Peru General ESG Index





Lima, Peru, November 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”), the world’s leading index provider, and the Lima Stock Exchange (“BVL), today announced the launch of the S & P / BVL Index Peru General ESG, the latest S&P index DJI’s growing family of global ESG indices based on some of the world’s most followed regional and national benchmarks. The one-of-a-kind index for the Peruvian market uses rule-based selection criteria using relevant ESG principles to select and weight its constituents from the S & P / BVL Peru general index, from Peru stock market index. The aim is to provide a top ESG benchmark in the Peruvian equity market to help promote sustainable business activities in the local market. “ESG has established itself as an essential strategy for the traditional investor,” said Jaspreet Duhra, Managing Director and Global Head of ESG Indices at S&P DJI. “We are delighted to be working with the Lima Stock Exchange to continue to expand our ESG presence in Latin America with the launch of the S & P / BVL Peru general ESG index. This new index will be a useful tool for investors and businesses recognizing the importance and relevance of data and business sustainability principles and aims to drive increased business engagement through greater transparency and implementation. sustainable business practices. “ “At the Lima Stock Exchange, we are committed to driving the transformation of the domestic stock exchange ecosystem towards a more sustainable, inclusive and competitive ecosystem. With this new index, we are realizing our commitment for the market to better internalize the relevance of indices that integrate data and sustainability principles ”, said Miguel ngel Zapatero, Managing Director of the Lima Stock Exchange. Index methodology The S & P / BVL Peru General ESG Index begins with all components of the S & P / BVL Peru General Index. Companies involved in controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal and companies with disqualifying UN Global Compact scores are excluded. The remaining eligible companies are then selected based on their S&P DJI ESG score resulting from S & P’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Companies whose ESG S&P DJI score is equal to or higher than the median score of the general S & P / BVL Peru index as well as companies whose score is between the median and 25% lower in proportion to the median score are selected for the index and are weighted by free float-adjusted market capitalization. At launch, the general S & P / BVL Peru index will include the following 15 components in order of weighting: BUSINESS TELEPRINTER Credicorp Limited BAP Minas Buenaventura SAA Company BVN InRetail Peru Corp. INRETC1 Southern Copper Company SCCO Ferreycorp SAA FERREYC1 Union Andina de Cementos SAA UNACEMC1 Engie Energia Peru SA ENGIEC1 UCP Backus & Johnston SAA Inv BACKUSI1 Cementos Pacasmayo SAA CPACASC1 BBVA Peru Bank BBVAC1 AENZA SAA AENZAC1 Nexa Resources Peru SAA NEXAPEC1 Trevali mining company TV RIMAC Insurance and Reinsurance RIMSEGC1 Corporacion Aceros Arequipa SA Inv CORAREI1 S&P DJI has been a leader in ESG indexing for over 20 years. Since the launch in 1999 of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the world’s leading benchmark for sustainability, S&P DJI now offers a range of ESG index solutions, including carbon efficiency indices introduced in 2018. April 2019, S&P DJI introduced the ESG S&P 500 index based on the S&P 500. In 2020, S&P DJI brought its core ESG index strategy to Latin America with the launch of the S & P / BMV Total Mexico ESG index in June and the S & P / B3 Brazil ESG index in September. And earlier this year, S&P DJI launched the S&P IPSA ESG Tilted Index with the Santiago Exchange in Chile. Please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji for more information on the methodology of our global family of ESG indices. ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES S&P Dow Jones Indices is the world’s largest resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and is home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than in products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow Invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI innovated and developed indices across the spectrum of asset classes, helping to define how investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential information for individuals, businesses and governments to make confident decisions. For more information visitwww.spglobal.com/spdji. ABOUT THE LIMA STOCK EXCHANGE The Lima Stock Exchange SAA has contributed for more than 160 years to the promotion of the capital market and to financing through securities market instruments. We seek to expand the structure of the Peruvian financial market, through the creation of strategic companies that are at the origin of a strong economic group and with the participation of new investors in the national market, providing reliable services and quality, to effectively meet the requirements of our customers. . FOR MORE INFORMATION: S&P Dow Jones Indices

