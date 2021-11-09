New York City Public Schools Open Vaccination Sites For Children 5-11 Years Old





Paul LaCorte, parent of a 5 and 7-year-old at PS 40 in Manhattan, arrived early, hoping to have his children vaccinated against the coronavirus at a clinic the city hosted there. He stood in line with dozens of other frustrated and angry parents for more than four hours longer than it took him to run the New York City Marathon on Sunday. He was still so stiff that he refused a plastic chair the school administrators had given him. PS 40, in the Gramercy neighborhood, was one of dozens of New York City schools overwhelmed by demand Monday morning as the city rolled out its week-long effort to bring a vaccination clinic to a half-day in each of its more than 1,000 schools serving elementary school students. students. City officials have admitted being caught off guard by demand at these schools, which far outstripped interest last spring for school-based vaccination clinics for adolescents. They pledged to return to any school where children were turned away for lack of supplies.

We have put resources and staff in place for the amount of demand we expected, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a morning press conference. If we saw more demand, well that’s a good thing, but we were able to catch up quickly. Officials said most of the clinics, which took place in more than 200 schools on Monday, went well. Mr. de Blasio noted that the clinics with overwhelming demand were in Manhattan Districts 1 and 2 and Brooklyn District 15: among the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods, in areas with vaccination rates among adults are raised. Four clinics also had delays in sourcing their supplies on Monday morning, de Blasio said. The PS 40 clinic finally opened at 11:24 a.m. for a round of relief cheers, instead of 7 a.m. as planned. Most of the children chose to wait in class rather than stay outside with their parents. The State of Vaccine Mandates in the United States A growing number of employers, universities and businesses now impose some form of vaccine requirement. Here’s a closer look. At PS 19 in the East Village, the city invited the media to watch five students get vaccinated. Ranging from 5 to 10 years old, the children were mostly calm as the needles slipped into their arms. A student, Mason Lawrence, 9, turned his head and leaned towards his father. But as soon as it was over, he threw two thumbs up. I have it! applauded 5-year-old Indiana Chang. The needle only hurt a little, she added. It wasn’t that bad.

Mr. de Blasio was supposed to report to PS 19, so some of the children had written hand-made cards for him. He ultimately did not come. A spokeswoman said there was a scheduling conflict and the cards would be hand delivered to her. The school chancellor and the health commissioner were there. Other schools have seen much less demand. At PS 21 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, parents leaving the clinic reported smooth operations, with around eight children waiting around two hours after the afternoon clinic began. There were no queues on the street. And at neighboring PS 5, also in Bedford-Stuyvesant, all was calm when 36-year-old Candace Floyd brought her son Jeremiah Augustine, 10, for a shot on Monday afternoon. There were about four other children inside when they arrived, she said, but when they left there were only two left. She and her son had come in and out, she said. In the Brooklyn zip code where PS 21 and PS 5 are located, only 50% of residents are fully immunized, compared to 78% in the Manhattan neighborhood around PS 40. Schools also differ in their economic needs: over 80% of children at PS 21 and PS 5 are considered in need, according to city statistics, compared to 12% at PS 40. Ms Floyd said Jeremiah and his classmates have already had to quarantine themselves twice since the start of the school year due to exposure to the virus. Her son is probably the first in her class to get the vaccine, she said, but she believes other parents will follow. Jeremiah was in a good mood when he asked his mother for Gatorade. It’s a relief, she said.

