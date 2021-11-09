Business
Stock market stumbles after record close; PayPal plunges; Inflation remains hot
The stock market quickly gave up on its opening gains and fell within the first hour of trading on Tuesday. Pay Pal (PYPL) fell after its earnings report, as quarterly earnings caused big swings.
Tuesday’s stock market opened with modest gains, but turned negative about 15 minutes into the session. The Nasdaq composite reduced the losses to 0.5%. The S&P 500 lost 0.4%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. Visa (V), caterpillar (CAT) and Boeing (BA) weighed on industrialists.
The Russell 2000 small cap benchmark was down 0.8%. The Innovative ETF IBD 50 (FFTY) plunged 2% while SiTime (SITM) and Medical shock wave (SWAV) took some big hits.
Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today
|Index
|symbol
|Price
|Loss of profit
|% Switch
|Dow jones
|(0DJIA)
|36278.95
|-153.27
|-0.42
|S&P 500
|(0S & P5)
|4682.11
|-19.59
|-0.42
|Nasdaq
|(0NDQC )
|15882.03
|-100.33
|-0.63
|Russel 2000
|(ETC.)
|240.79
|-1.77
|-0.73
|MICI 50
|(FFTY)
|51.26
|-1.02
|-1.95
Last Modified: 10:14 AM ET 11/09/2021
Volume was higher on the Nasdaq and lower on the NYSE compared to the same time on Monday.
The stock market had been rising uninterrupted for more than two weeks. So some moderation or a step back would not be surprising now.
The S&P 500 posted its eighth consecutive record on Monday, closing the longest winning streak since June 1997. It was also the longest winning streak since April 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Roblox, AMC, PayPal among the big movers
Roblox (RBLX) stocks climbed almost 30% in huge volume, hitting a new high. The video game platform released third quarter results that included a 31% increase in the average number of daily active users and average bookings per daily active user of $ 13.49.
Memes Stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) reported a lower than expected third quarter loss. Income has exceeded estimates. The movie theater chain says it has seen encouraging trends so far in the fourth quarter, but shares have fallen 9.5%.
PayPal plunged 11% after the payments company reported mixed results in the third quarter. Shares of PayPal fell as earnings exceeded views, but revenue and total payments volume missed estimates, and the revenue outlook for fiscal 2022 was revealed. Stock is at its lowest since November 2020.
Riot blockchain (RIOT) deviated above the 40.90 buy point of a nested cup base in greater consolidation. But the stock came back below the entry. Cryptocurrency-related stocks rally as the price of Bitcoin hits record highs above $ 67,700.
SentinelOne (S) came out of a handle cup but fell back below the buy point of 70.77.
Bitcoin plays backwards
The GlobalX Blockchain ETF (BKCH) rose more than 5% to a new high but erased the gains. Bitcoin ProShares Strategy (BITO), an ETF that tracks Bitcoin futures, rose almost 3% but reduced its gain to 1%. It is near a new high.
The latest inflation report came in high. The the producer price index climbed 0.6% in October compared to the previous month and 8.6% compared to a year ago. These readings were in line with economists’ estimates.
Many inputs remain insufficient, said Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. Final demand for goods jumped 1.2%, the second monthly increase of more than 1%. Construction jumped a record 6.6% in October and 12.3% year-on-year. Excluding food and energy, core PPI increased 0.4%. It was the most in three months, Lee said, up 6.8% from a year ago.
Juan Carlos Arancibia is IBD’s Markets Editor and oversees our market coverage. Follow him on @IBD_jarancibia
