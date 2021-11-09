Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, November 9
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Wall Street looks stable ahead of major inflation data, after new highs
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 8, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
US equity futures were relatively flat on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 closed above 4,700 for the first time in its history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rallied to record closes on Monday as industrial and materials stocks were boosted by Friday night’s approval of the Senate infrastructure bill. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.
Investors get October inflation data this week, with the producer price index on Tuesday and the consumer price index on Wednesday. Producer prices climbed 0.6% in October, according to estimates. Still, wholesale prices rose 8.6% year over year, tied for the largest increase on record.
2. GE will split into 3 companies: aviation, health, energy
Employees use hand tools to assemble components for a LEAP jet engine at the General Electric Aviation plant in Lafayette, Indiana, July 19, 2019.
Luc Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
American industrial giant General Electric will split into three separate companies, aviation, healthcare and energy, after years of poor stock performance. GE plans to split the healthcare unit by early 2023 and the power unit by early 2024, the company said in a press release. Shares of GE jumped more than 7% in pre-market trading after the announcement. The GE name will continue with the airline once the move is complete, and GE CEO Larry Culp will continue to lead this unit.
3. Bitcoin hits new high of over $ 68,000 as cryptos extend rally
In 2021, bitcoin and ether saw huge rallies. In April 2021, the cryptocurrency market exceeded $ 2 trillion for the first time.
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Bitcoin and Ether hit new all-time highs on Tuesday, before slipping gains slightly as cryptocurrencies extended their rallies. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, topped $ 68,500. Ether, the # 2 crypto and native currency of Ethereum’s blockchain, has surpassed $ 4,800 for the very first time. So far this year, bitcoin has gained over 130% and ether has jumped about 550%. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which launched in October and tracks bitcoin futures, rose more than 8% on Monday and around 2% pre-market on Tuesday.
4. Roblox shows good results; PayPal sinks due to lack of revenue
The Roblox logo displayed on a smartphone.
Rafael Henrique | SOPA Pictures | LightRocket | Getty Images
Actions of Roblox jumped more than 25% in Tuesday’s pre-market, the morning after the online gaming platform released third-quarter results that wowed analysts. The service was not available between October 28 and October 31, a period that falls in the company’s fourth quarter. Roblox began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in March following a direct listing.
The PayPal application displayed on an iPhone.
Katja Knupper | DeFodi Pictures | Getty Images
Shares of PayPal fell more than 5% in pre-market on Tuesday, the morning after the payments company reported lower than expected third-quarter revenue and warned about the outlook. Adjusted third quarter profit exceeded estimates. PayPal has also said it is partnering with Amazon to allow U.S. customers to pay with its Venmo service at the e-commerce giant’s checkout, starting in 2022.
5. AMC Post Lower Than Expected Loss, But CEO Says Challenges Remain
Cars drive past AMC Metreon 16 theaters on August 10, 2021 in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
AMC Entertainment fell nearly 5% in pre-market trading after its CEO said there were still Covid challenges ahead. The theater operator reported a lower than expected third quarter loss and higher than expected revenues. The stock rose 8% in Monday’s regular session before the company released its results after the bell. AMC said all of its domestic theaters and 99 percent of its international theaters were open as of September 30. Theaters around the world have been closed and restricted at different times throughout the pandemic. AMC has been at the center of this year’s even stock craze, soaring more than 2,025% in 2021.
Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/09/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-nov-9.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]