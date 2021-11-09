Stocks tumble, putting market on track to end winning streak





Shares fell mid-afternoon on Wall Street on Tuesday, setting the market on track to end a long winning streak.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5% at 2:50 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 203 points, or 0.6%, to 36,229 and the Nasdaq was down 0.7%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is emerging from a series of record breaking streaks and eight straight wins, tying its longest winning streak since April 2019. The losses of a cluster of tech firms and firms that rely on direct consumer spending outpaced gains elsewhere. Bond yields have fallen and hurt banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.43% from 1.49% on Monday night. Bank stocks like Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase all fell more than 1%. PayPal fell more than 11% after cutting its profit and revenue forecast for the year. Robinhood fell 3% after the popular trading app reported a data breach the day before.

Auto companies and travel-related businesses slipped. Ford fell 2% and Carnival fell 1.4%. Tesla has also lost more than 11% and is down around 15% so far this week after Elon Musk announced that he would sell 10% of his stakes in the electric car maker on the basis of results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. Sectors considered less risky, including manufacturers of household products and utilities, held up better than the rest of the market. Investors received another reminder from the Labor Department that the rise in inflation remains persistent. The agency reported that wholesale inflation rose 8.6% in October from a year earlier, matching September’s record annual gain.

A wide range of businesses are facing higher costs for raw materials and energy while facing supply chain issues. This has reduced their operations and prompted them to increase the prices of finished products, which made the products and services more expensive for consumers. The Labor Department will release its consumer price index for October on Wednesday, giving a more detailed picture of the impact of inflation on consumers. Inflation remains a major concern for investors, especially as the Federal Reserve moves forward with plans to cut or cut its bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. The Fed did such a good job telegraphing it, but there’s still the mechanics of the actual reduction, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. A mix of solid earnings and company updates helped push several stocks up. General Electric rose nearly 3% after announcing its split into three companies. Zynga, which makes FarmVille and other online games, rose 8.5% after giving investors encouraging earnings forecasts. The latest round of earnings is coming to an end, but investors still have several big corporate newsletters to consider. Walt Disney will release its results on Wednesday. Tapestry, owner of Coach and other luxury brands, will release its results on Thursday.

