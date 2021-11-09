Facebook now reveals how often users see bullying or harassing messagesExBulletin



toggle legend Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has first released data showing how often people see bullying or harassing posts on its apps, amid scrutiny of how its social media can harm to users and to society as a whole.

Facebook users were bullied or harassed 14-15 times out of 10,000 views of content on the app between July and September, while Instagram users saw that content 5-6 times on 10,000 during the same period, Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, said Tuesday.

The company said it removed 9.2 million bullying and harassing content on Facebook, and 7.8 million such posts on Instagram, during the third quarter.

“The great, great, great, great majority of content on Facebook does not violate our policies and is perfectly good content,” Guy Rosen, Meta vice president of integrity, told reporters at a conference Tuesday. telephone.

But he acknowledged that, like hate speech, identifying bullying and harassment can be difficult for business automated systems.

“It’s very difficult to know what a bullying message or comment is, and what maybe a light joke, without knowing the people involved or the nuance of the situation,” Rosen said.

That means the numbers released on Tuesday likely underestimate the amount of bullying and harassment people see because the metric does not include posts reported by users.

The new bullying and harassment data comes as the company faces a public relations crisis resulting from disclosures by whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who has shared thousands of pages of internal reports, from presentations and other documents with federal regulators, lawmakers and the press. .

This includes internal research showing Instagram is getting worse body image issues and other mental health issues for some teenage girls and that Facebook struggles to control hate speech and calls for violence, especially in non-English speaking countries.

For example, as the the Wall Street newspaper reported, the documents include candid discussions between researchers at Facebook who estimated that the company’s automated artificial intelligence systems suppress less than 5% of hate speech viewed on the platform.

Meta disputes Haugen’s claims and claims that the prevalence of hate speech on the social network has fallen by more than half in the past year. The company is increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to monitor its platforms, which have more than 3 billion monthly users. On Tuesday, he said he updated his AI to detect different types of violations, including hate speech, bullying and harassment, as well as violence and incitement.

Meta released the new metrics as part of its quarterly report about the amount of content he has removed from his platforms because he broke the rules on topics ranging from hate speech and sexual exploitation of children to suicide and self-harm.

Over the past year, the company has started releasing data on the prevalence of certain rule-breaking posts, saying it was the best way to be held accountable, as prevalence rates show just how violating content its systems are lacking.

Last month, Meta announced new policies to protect users from harassment, including a ban on content degrading or sexualizing public figures, and the removal of coordinated bullying and harassment campaigns.

On Tuesday, the company also published for the first time the prevalence rates of hate speech on Instagram and calls and incitement to violence on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook users saw content breaking its incitement to violence rules 4-5 times per 10,000 views in the quarter, while Instagram users saw such posts twice per 10,000 views.

On Instagram, users saw hate speech twice per 10,000 content views in the quarter. That compares to 3 views per 10,000 on Facebook, which was 10-11 views a year ago.

Editor’s Note: Meta pays NPR to license NPR content.