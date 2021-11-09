CoinAnalyst to start trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





CoinAnalyst common stock has been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “1EO” Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – November 9, 2021) – CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (“CoinAnalyst“or the”Society“), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the”Platform“), which provides investors in the digital asset sector and other industries with access to a personalized dashboard, is pleased to announce that its common stock is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“ESF“) and trade under the symbol” 1EO “. The common shares of the Company continue to be listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol” COYX “. The FSE is one of the largest international securities trading centers in the world. Managed by Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of the seven German stock exchanges and is responsible for around 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The ESF facilitates advanced electronic commerce, regulation and information systems, and enables cross-border trade for international investors. Andrew Sazama, COO, said: “We are delighted to expand our presence in the public market by registering on the ESF. This will allow European retail and institutional investors to buy, sell and trade our public shares on their local market. About CoinAnalyst CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that allows investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a personalized dashboard. The dashboard monitors and analyzes real-time digital asset market data (Coins / Tokens / NFTs / Initial Offers). The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, analyzes online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecasting, and trading signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). In addition, the software system provides news, quotes and allows messaging. A mobile version and a professional terminal are in development with availability expected in the first quarter of 2022. The platform is accessible via a monthly subscription model, the price of which varies depending on the package. The plans include basic, professional and corporate. The platform is sold via business-to-consumer (B2C) and via business-to-business-to-consumer (B2C2C). The story continues For more information please contact: André Sazama

Chief Operating Officer and Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 49 69 2648485 – 20 Forward-looking information This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “in progress”, “may”, “will”, “project”, ” should ”,“ believe ”,“ plans ”,“ intentions ”and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding internal expectations, the Company being able to successfully execute its business strategy, statements regarding the development of a mobile version of the Platform and a professional terminal, the continuous availability of capital and financing, and the general economic conditions of the market or business. Forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which these forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By their nature, this forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results or expressed expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the state of the regulatory environment in which the Company operates, competition, loss of markets, inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, currencies and interest rates. fluctuations and other risks. Please refer to the listing statement for more details on the risks facing the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and not to use such forward-looking information for purposes other than those for which it is intended. The management of the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102610

