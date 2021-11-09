Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,594.52, up 37.98 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.13 percent, to $ 52.62 on 29.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.52 percent, to $ 32.67 on 11.4 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 6.9%, to $ 1.55 on 8.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Unchanged at $ 2.05 on 6.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.68%, to $ 16.36 on 6.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up to one cent, or 0.24 percent, to $ 4.25 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB). Up to 18 cents or two percent to $ 9.30. Aurora Cannabis Inc. claims to have suffered a net loss of $ 11.9 million in its most recent quarter, but has discovered millions in additional savings through ongoing restructuring. The Edmonton-based cannabis company says it suffered a loss in the first quarter of its fiscal year, down from $ 101.4 million in the same quarter last year. The company said the loss was six cents per share for the period ended September 30, down from a loss of 85 cents per share in the first quarter of last year. Auroras’ net sales for the quarter were $ 60.1 million, down from $ 67.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Aurora is expected to report a loss of $ 49.6 million per diluted share on $ 60.6 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. Aurora spent the quarter working to streamline operations and says it has identified cash savings of $ 60 million to $ 80 million, but has achieved just $ 33 million in annualized cost savings to date.

Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII). Down 20 cents or 8.2 percent to $ 2.25. Freshii Inc. plans to double the number of its stores in Canada as the company charts an ambitious path out of the pandemic. The Toronto-based company behind the healthy fast food franchise said Tuesday it has completed an in-depth real estate review and developed a growth plan for the Canadian market. Matthew Corrin, President and CEO of Freshii, said the company has around 270 Freshii locations in Canada, but the market could support double that number. Freshii CFO Daniel Haroun told analysts on a conference call the company is considering an important lead in developing units across North America, including the possibility of more than doubling our store base. in Canada only. Freshii reported revenue of $ 5.8 million in the third quarter of September 29, down from $ 4.8 million a year earlier. Comparable store sales increased 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshii reported a net loss attributable to the company of $ 749,000 or two cents per share for the 13-week period, compared to a net loss attributable to the company of $ 130,000 or zero cents per share in the same quarter of the year. latest.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG). Down 22 cents or 1.9 percent to $ 11.21. MEG Energy’s chief executive on Tuesday said he did not expect the ongoing dispute between Canada and the United States over the Line 5 cross-border pipeline to affect his company’s ability to transport heavy oil to the US Gulf Coast. In a conference call with analysts, Derek Evans, the head of the Calgary-based energy company, said that now that Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement project is up and running, MEG is less concerned about the ‘outcome of bilateral pipeline talks 5. Federal court documents say planning is well advanced for bilateral talks in the Enbridges cross-border pipeline dispute. A motion proposal filed in Michigan’s U.S. District Court last week says the first formal negotiating session between the two countries will take place shortly. On Monday, MEG Energy announced what Evans called exceptional financial results amid strengthening global oil prices and improving heavy oil differentials. The company upped its production forecast for the year by reporting profit of $ 54 million or 17 cents per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from a loss of $ 9 million or three cents per share ago a year. Revenue for the quarter ended September 30 was $ 1.09 billion, compared to $ 533 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Up to three cents or 1.5 percent to $ 1.97. Hexo Corp. announces it will close three recently acquired facilities and lay off around 155 workers as it seeks to streamline production. The Ottawa-based cannabis company has announced that it will close properties in Kirkland Lake and Brantford, Ont., Which it acquired through the purchase of 48 North Cannabis Corp. The company will also close a facility in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, which it acquired through its purchase of Zenabis. Global Inc. The closures in Ontario are expected to be completed by January 31, while the Nova Scotia property will be decommissioned by February 28. Hexo estimates that 155 workers will be affected by the closures aimed at centralizing the company’s growing, manufacturing and distribution operations. . The changes come less than a month after Scott Cooper was appointed CEO after Hexo co-founder Sébastien St-Louis left the company during a strategic organization.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 9, 2021.