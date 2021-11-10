Explanation: Oil prices are rising, with few US government brakes available

A gas station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome, Italy, January 4, 2012. REUTERS / Max Rossi / File Photo

NEW YORK, Nov. 9 (Reuters) – Oil prices hit seven-year highs as the global economy rebounded and took US retail gasoline prices to $ 3.42 the gallon, the highest in seven years.

The White House has said it has steps to take to deal with rising costs to consumers, but its options are somewhat limited. Read more

WHY ARE OIL PRICES SO HIGH?

Rising demand for oil around the world has outpaced growth in supply as economies began to recover from restrictions and closures during the worst outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, recently traded at over $ 84 per barrel, close to its highest since 2014.

WHAT IS OPEC DOING?

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC +, account for about half of world production. This group, led by Saudi Arabia, increases or decreases its production depending on global economic factors.

The group reduced its production in 2020 by more than 10 million barrels per day (bpd) and recently increased its supply at a rate of 400,000 bpd per month. The United States has pressured OPEC + to increase production, but the Saudis are worried about the lack of spare capacity and argue that American drillers could increase their own production.

Some OPEC + countries, including Nigeria, have not been able to meet production targets. Read more

IS THE UNITED STATES STILL RELYING ON OPEC FOR OIL?

Not like before. The United States imports more crude from Canada than any other country, receiving an average of 3.6 million barrels per day in 2020, according to federal data. Most of this crude is shipped through pipelines, which are largely full.

IF THE US DOESN’T COUNT ON THE MIDDLE EAST, WHY ARE GASOLINE PRICES STILL INCREASING?

OPEC’s disproportionate influence on market prices means that its aggregate output will affect prices around the world, given the global nature of the oil trade.

CAN THE UNITED STATES FORCE OIL COMPANIES TO DRILL MORE?

The US government cannot tell the oil companies to increase their production. The only exception to this rule is emergency measures, such as those used during war.

DON’T US COMPANIES WANT TO DRILL MORE ANYWAY?

Not necessarily. The United States currently produces about 11.5 million bpd, below the peak of nearly 13 million reached at the end of 2019. Some companies have cut back on drilling and are instead using higher revenues to reduce debt and recover money. money to shareholders.

U.S. oil companies including Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N) plan to start additional oil rigs, but the crude produced will not be available until early next year. Read more

WHAT ABOUT THE STRATEGIC OIL RESERVE?

The United States maintains a Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), currently with an inventory of 612 million barrels, used largely for emergencies like hurricanes.

The Biden administration could release crude from the reserve or try to coordinate a release with other countries that also have reserves. However, an international publication is difficult, as the United States accounts for about half of the total global strategic reserves.

Analysts have warned that a release from SPR will only produce a short-term effect in the market, as it will not increase US production capacity.

ARE THERE ANY OTHER OPTIONS?

The United States could subsidize households to offset price increases, but that could increase demand, resulting in even higher prices. It could temporarily reduce federal taxes on gasoline, but that idea was not even implemented in 2008, when the retail price hit a record high of $ 4.11 per gallon.

CAN THE UNITED STATES TARGET OPEC?

In 2020, when a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the oil market, briefly pushing prices down to below $ 40 a barrel, the Trump administration threatened to break security deals that benefit the US. Saudi Arabia. The Saudis and other countries have cut supplies, stabilizing oil prices.

The Biden administration has yet to address anything so drastic, and at $ 84 a barrel, the price of oil is unlikely to warrant such a response.

Washington could also reconsider legislation to allow the United States to sue OPEC and dissolve the producer group. This too could have spillover effects, causing an oversupply of global production and delaying future investments, said Kevin Book, managing director of Clearview Energy.

