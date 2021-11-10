Stock market today: Tesla cuts S&P, Nasdaq wins streaks





A stubborn stock rally finally stumbled on a light Tuesday. Key economic data for the day focused on inflation: the Labor Department said October’s producer price index (PPI) was up 0.6% month-on-month. other and 8.6% year over year, the fastest rate of wholesale price growth in over a decade (although in line with economists’ expectations). “The October report showed continued strength in goods prices, highlighting persistent supply bottleneck issues, despite signs of improving supply in some sectors,” said Barclays economists Pooja Sriram and Blerina Urui. “Energy (+ 4.8%) and basic goods (excluding food and energy; + 0.5%) grew at a sustained pace. strong rebound in transportation and warehousing costs after the drop in September. In particular, truck and air transportation costs jumped in October. “The October report signals that pipeline price pressures remain firm, particularly for goods, which are likely to remain a significant driving force for basic goods (consumer price index) and (consumer price index). personal consumption expenditure) this year, ”they add. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined slightly, decreasing by 0.3% to 36,319, components comprising Visa (V, -3.2%) and International Business Machines (IBM, -1.7%) fell.

Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. You’re here (TSLA, -12.0%) whose declines accelerated on Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk’s poll over the weekend asking him if he should sell 10% of his hefty position in equities proved a major drag for the other main indices. The Nasdaq Composite (-0.6% to 15,886) saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end, while the S&P 500 (-0.4% to 4,685) was stopped with eight consecutive gains. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 also fell 0.6% to 2,427.

also fell 0.6% to 2,427. U.S. crude futures contracts improved 2.7% to $ 84.25 per barrel.

improved 2.7% to $ 84.25 per barrel. Gold Futures rose 0.2% to $ 1,830.80.

rose 0.2% to $ 1,830.80. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) increased 3.5% to 17.82.

Bitcoin The charge continued, with the cryptocurrency surpassing its previous high of $ 66,974.77 and surpassing $ 68,500 before falling back to $ 67,313.50 in the afternoon. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.)

PayPal funds (PYPL) fell 10.5% following its quarterly report on Monday night. The company earned adjusted $ 1.11 per share, beating expectations of $ 1.07 per share, but revenue of $ 6.18 billion was slightly lower than pros' forecast of $ 6.23 billion. More concerning, however, were the fourth-quarter forecast for $ 6.85 billion to $ 6.95 billion in revenue and $ 1.12 per share in adjusted earnings, both of which fell below Wall Street's bar. This overshadowed an announcement that its Venmo service could be used as a payment option on Amazon.com (AMZN) from 2022. An exceptional year for ETFs The exchange-traded funds (ETFs) industry is set to end 2021 on a record high.

A record $ 500 billion poured into U.S. ETFs in 2020, but ETF inflows this year eclipsed that mark in July and have since hit $ 720 billion by the end of October. Kiplinger places great importance on actively managed mutual funds that can go beyond core benchmarks, but there is no doubt that the core driver behind the ever-growing popularity of ETFs. While a few ETFs are actively managed, most are index linked, providing straightforward and usually inexpensive exposure to just about any corner of the market you can think of, from stocks and bonds to commodities and even stocks. cryptocurrencies. However, even in the seemingly simple realm of index ETFs, similar sounding funds can indeed be very different from each other. Here we try to separate the wheat from the chaff, highlighting 14 index funds across multiple categories that stand out for their low fees, smart strategies, and ability to outperform their peers. Kyle Woodley has long been PYPL at the time of this writing and initiated a position in TSLA during Tuesday’s session.

