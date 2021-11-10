Asian stock markets drop after Wall St hits record high again

Shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, ending an eight-day winning streak for the market that had been fueled by strong corporate earnings and economic data.

The S&P 500 Index lost 16.45 points, or 0.4%, to close at 4,685.25. The last time the S&P 500 posted eight consecutive days of gains was in April 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.3%, to end at 36,319.98 and the Nasdaq lost 95.81, or 0.6%, to 15,886.54.

The market has been pulled down by companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks, which has been pushing the market higher in recent days.

Tesla lost 12% after founder Elon Musk announced it would sell 10% of its stakes in the electric car maker, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The company’s shares have fallen more than 16% so far this week, but they are still up 45% so far this year.

Meanwhile, PayPal, coincidentally, a company co-founded by Musk more than two decades earlier, fell 11% after the company slashed its annual outlook and revenue forecast.

PayPal faces increased competition from other fintech companies like Square, Affirm, and even traditional banks, which have made a decisive move into PayPal’s online payments realm.

Robinhood fell 3.4% after the popular trading app reported a data breach the day before.

Bond yields also fell on Tuesday. This has driven down the stock prices of banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.44% from 1.49% on Monday night.

Bank stocks like Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase closed down around 1% or more.

One stock that performed well was General Electric, which rose 2.6%. The once unstoppable corporate giant that made everything from light bulbs to nuclear reactors, has announced it will split into three separate companies.

The combination of chronic mismanagement, years of asset sales and new regulations after the Great Recession made GE a shell of what it was. It no longer manufactures household appliances, no longer owns NBCUniversal, and sold its financing arm, GE Capital, years ago.

Sectors considered less risky, including manufacturers of household products and utilities, held up better than the rest of the market.

Investors received another reminder from the Labor Department that the rise in inflation remains persistent. The agency reported that wholesale inflation rose 8.6% in October from a year earlier, matching September’s record annual gain.

A wide range of businesses are facing higher costs for raw materials and energy while facing supply chain issues. This has reduced their operations and prompted them to increase the prices of finished products, which made the products and services more expensive for consumers.

The Labor Department will release its consumer price index for October on Wednesday, giving a more detailed picture of the impact of inflation on consumers.

Inflation remains a major concern for investors, especially as the Federal Reserve moves forward with plans to cut or cut its bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

The Fed did such a good job telegraphing it, but there’s still the mechanics of the actual reduction, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird.

The latest round of earnings is coming to an end, but investors still have several big corporate newsletters to consider. Walt Disney will release its results on Wednesday. Tapestry, owner of Coach and other luxury brands, will release its results on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.