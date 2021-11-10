Read the citizens’ public letter on the Moderna vaccine patent dispute











Under U.S. patent law, a person who makes a significant contribution to the design of an invention is a co-inventor.15 Co-inventors are not required to make the same type or amount of contribution: [A] co-inventor as for a claim benefits from a presumption of ownership on the whole of the patent. 16 US law requires the patent application to list good inventors.17 NIH scientists noted their significant scientific contributions to the spike protein sequence encoded by mRNA-1273 On January 7, we spoke to the CEO of Moderna, and he said as soon as you send us the footage and what to make, they’ll start making, recalled Dr Barney Graham. 18 Academic Biographical Notes of Dr Kizzmekia Corbett the concept of vaccine incorporated into mRNA-1273 was designed by Dr. Corbett’s NIH team from the viral sequence and rapidly deployed at industrial partner, Moderna, Inc. ”19 According to Dr. Corbett, a previous partnership with Moderna focused on MERS coronavirus helped accelerate the response to SARS-CoV-2. We have worked together for several years on MERS vaccines. We even knew from my lab notebooks what doses would work in animals, what exact construct to design, the vaccination schedule, etc. 20 (emphasis added) Moderna recognizes the role played by the NIH in a more limited way. the sequence in conjunction with the NIH, but that they had a separate team working in parallel with the NIH who independently designed (i.e. designed) the exact sequence as the NIH team.21 They simply “compared the notes at the end. 22 skeptical of Moderna’s characterization.” Appointing two independent teams to solve the same problem would mark an unusual style of scientific collaboration in a pandemic, and seems to go against public statements by federal scientists.23 The claim that two independent teams invented the same protein sequence cutting edge and made the same design choices would also represent a notable coincidence. 15 in re VerHoef, 888 F.3d 1362, 1366-67 (Fed. Cir. 2018) (A co-inventor must (1) contribute significantly to the conception or the putting into practice of the invention, (2 ) make a contribution to the claimed invention which is not negligible in quality, when that contribution is measured against the dimension of the complete invention, and (3) do more than simply explain well-known concepts to the real inventors and / or the current state of the art.) 16 Ethicon, Inc. v. US Surgical Corp., 135 F.3d 1456, 146566 (Fed. Cir. 1998). The capacity of inventor cannot be canceled or modified by contract. Ownership can be contractually reassigned. We are not aware of any agreement transferring ownership from NIH to Moderna. The NIH must disclose any relevant agreements, if any, with Moderna. 17 See, for example, 37 CFR 1.41 (a) (An application must include, or be amended to include, the name of the inventor for any invention claimed in the application. “) 18 https://www.ricethresher.org / article / 2021/03 / from-farming-to-designing-vaccines-alum-barney-graham-solves-problems 19 https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/profile/kizzmekia-s-corbett/ 20 https: // twitter.com/KizzyPhD/status/1349687661661880321. See also, NIH National Cancer Institute, Guide for keep Laboratory Records: Do’s & Don’t, https://techtransfer.cancer.gov/intellectualproperty/inventions/inventor-guidance/ guidekeeping- Laboratory-records-dos-dont (Laboratory notebooks, if used correctly, can serve as a design basis to prove inventor quality.) 21 https://www.modernatx.com/blog/ moderna-2020-shareholder-letter (In January, just two days after Chinese authorities shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus, the disease research team infe CIH and Moderna finalized the sequence of mRNA-1273. similarities to the MERS virus and, based on good preclinical data and analysis from the previous two years of collaboration with the NIH, decided to code for the full-length Spike (S) protein 1273. “) https: // www .bio. org / blogs / one-one-moderna-ceo-stephane-bancel-search-covid-19-vaccine-i-am-bio-podcast-330 (The Moderna team worked in Boston while the NIH team was working outside of DC and we then compared the notes. We independently analyzed the genetic information and shared the different thoughts on how we planned to design the vaccine. What is very encouraging is that the two teams are independently came up with exactly the same antigen, the same protein of a virus that we thought was the strongest vaccine against that virus. “) 22 Id. 23 Dr Barney Graham, We made the start. They made the middle. And we did the back. He was referring to sequence design, manufacturing and clinical trials. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/21/world/vaccine-patents-us-eu.html We

