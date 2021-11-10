Business
Asian stocks mixed ahead of US inflation test
HONG KONG, Nov. 9 (Reuters) – Asian stocks were mixed and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as markets, boosted by the passage of a $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill over the weekend US dollars, awaited the release of US inflation data.
The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei stock index (.N225) slipped 0.68% while Australian stocks (.AXJO) fell 0.24% as losses in the financial sector offset early gains in heavy mining stocks.
Elsewhere in Asia, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.2% as lingering concerns over liquidity issues in the real estate sector weighed on real estate stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (.HIS) was down 0.11%. Read more
The most senior members of the Chinese Communist Party have been meeting in Beijing since Monday and are expected to give the green light to a new term for President Xi Jinping.
Meanwhile, a Chinese State Council think tank held a meeting with real estate developers and banks on Monday, with developers urging state-owned enterprises to help private companies improve their liquidity. Read more
“The sentiment of the whole market is relatively low today. More and more investors are taking a wait-and-see approach in the midst of and before major events, waiting for a more political direction,” said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer. at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management.
European stock markets were poised for a softer open, with pan-regional Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.41%, German DAX futures down 0.31% while futures contracts FTSE fell 0.39%. US equity futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.22%.
On Monday, the Wall Street benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) extended their streak of all-time highs from closing to eight consecutive sessions, while the Dow blue chip hit its second all-time high of consecutive closing.
A 4.9% drop in Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shares, however, weighed on the S&P 500. Tesla fell after CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter poll on whether to sell around 10% of his shares in the electric car manufacturer. The poll garnered more than 3.5 million votes, of which 57.9% voted “Yes”. Read more
Global stocks (.MIWD00000PUS) also rose on Monday after hitting a record high last week, as relatively dovish messages from central banks and good US labor data on Friday added to the optimism generated by a earnings season. healthy on both sides of the Atlantic.
But a tight US labor market and the dislocation of global supply chains could lead to a high reading in consumer prices on Wednesday. High inflation would likely revive discussions about a Federal Reserve interest rate hike sooner than expected.
“While President Powell maintains that the Fed can be patient with rate hikes, core inflation and wage measures are stepping up and widening, time is running out for how long it can maintain that line, ”ANZ analysts said in a note.
U.S. Treasury yields fell after Randal Quarles, who until last month was the U.S. Federal Reserve’s vice chairman for oversight and the most powerful banking regulator, announced on Monday he would step down as bank governor at the end of the year. Read more
The benchmark 10-year T-bill yield reached 1.4741% from its US close of 1.497% on Monday. The two-year yield fell to 0.4148% from a US close of 0.449%.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was down to 93.919.
Oil prices have remained stable as the passage of the US infrastructure bill and growth in Chinese exports have supported the outlook for energy demand.
Saudi state producer Aramco has also raised the official selling price of its crude. Read more
US crude fell less than 0.1% to $ 81.86 a barrel. Brent crude was valued at $ 83.31 per barrel.
Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was trading at $ 1,823.1742 an ounce.
