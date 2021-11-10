Business
Canadian stock market rebounds from first losses to all-time high – National
Canada’s main stock index rebounded from its initial losses to climb yet again as US markets fell from record highs.
The S & P / TSX Composite Index closed up 37.98 points to a record high of 21,594.52.
In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 112.24 points to 36,319.98. The S&P 500 Index lost 16.45 points to 4,685.25, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 95.82 points to 15,886.54.
Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said investors were mostly taking a break and taking time to reassess things.
“We’ve just had a big run in the markets over the last few months and everyone is stopping to catch their breath and look around and see where we are at,” he said in an interview. .
The energy sector fell despite a 2.7% increase in crude oil prices.
It lost 0.3 percent as declines in shares for oil and gas producers were partially offset by gains for oil services and equipment companies.
The December crude contract rose US $ 2.22 to US $ 84.15 per barrel and the December natural gas contract fell 44.8 cents to US $ 4.98 per mmBTU.
Oil price increases followed the reopening of the US land border to Canadian and international travelers.
Cieszynski said demand for gasoline has likely increased with the long lines of campers as the snowbirds head south.
“But for me, it’s more of a short-term thing. I think the general support for the oil price has been the fact that OPEC plus last week continues to manage supply. “
Consumer staples were the big winner for the day, up 1.3 percent, with shares of fresh produce supplier Village Farms International Inc. rising 10.8 percent after posting strong results quarterly.
Materials were up even as gold prices fell.
The December gold contract was down US $ 2.80 to US $ 1,830.80 per ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.6 cents to US $ 4.37 per ounce. delivered.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.33 cents US, unchanged from Monday.
Health care was one of the four sectors that fell that day. It lost 0.6% as shares of Cronos Group Inc. plunged 14.9% after the cannabis producer said it would have to restate previously released financial figures to include a depreciation charge of at minus $ 220 million.
US producer prices released on Tuesday were slightly better than expectations but remained elevated.
Inflation figures coming on Wednesday will follow the nightly release of Chinese consumer prices.
“So we’ll probably have a better idea of how inflation will develop tomorrow, but so far it’s still stable at a very high level,” Cieszynski said.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
