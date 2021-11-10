Wholesale gas prices fall in Europe as Russian gas flows resume

A worker turns a valve as another worker talks on the phone at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk, Belarus, on 29 December 2006. REUTERS / Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW, Nov. 9 (Reuters) – Wholesale gas prices fell in Europe on Tuesday after Russian gas flows to Germany resumed, giving hope that Moscow keeps its pledge to increase supplies and allay concerns regarding shortages and high prices before winter.

Russia resumed pumping gas to Germany via a Yamal pipeline in Siberia on Monday, a day after the halt in exports pushed up prices in Europe. Gas flows then hit their highest level in nearly two weeks, according to German data.

Russia supplies a third of European gas and its supply intentions are critical at a time when a surge in spot prices has hit households and businesses in Europe, underscoring Europe’s heavy dependence on Moscow for its energy supply.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this month ordered state-owned gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to increase supplies in Europe and replenish stocks there once national storage tanks are replenished.

As a sign that it is starting to execute this order, Gazprom announced on Tuesday that it had started pumping gas to five European underground gas storage facilities for November.

Although wholesale prices in European Union countries and Britain have fallen, market analysts have said that a larger drop in prices will depend on Russian action to assuage European concerns and of the harshness of the coming winter.

“So until these worries go away, prices will stay high,” Trevor Sikorski, analyst at consulting firm Energy Aspects, said by email.

Dmitry Marinchenko, senior director of the rating agency Fitch, said Gazprom would need to pump around 170 million cubic meters (mcm) more gas every day for a month – an increase of about a third from what she is currently shipping – to get her storage recharged.

“For such a large increase in supplies, Gazprom would have to reserve additional transit capacity via Ukraine, Nord Stream 1 and Yamal-Europe (pipelines) would not be enough,” Marinchenko told Reuters.

An official of the Ukrainian gas transmission network said Gazprom had requested to ship 100.2 million m3 per day via Ukraine. This is less than the 110 mcm per day he has already paid but more than the 56-64 mcm per day shipments seen in early November.

If Gazprom wants to exceed the contracted volumes, it must reserve additional capacity at auction separately via Ukraine and for the Yamal-Europe pipeline. He refrained from doing so during the last auction.

Russia has denied suspending supplies to Europe to pressure German regulators to approve gas shipments through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Germany has until early January to certify the pipeline.

Gazprom’s controlled storage stock in North-West Europe (TWh)

IMPACT OF HIGHER PRICES

Gas prices have increased this year due to factors such as low gas inventories and increased demand following the economic recovery since the easing of COVID-19 closures, as well as tighter supplies than d usually from Russia.

In Britain, some energy companies have gone bankrupt, consumers are facing much higher energy bills and businesses in many industries, including food production and agriculture, have felt the pain.

Westbound flows to Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border resumed Monday evening at an hourly volume of more than 3 million kilowatt-hours (kWh). Read more

The volume was around 9 million kWh / hour on Tuesday, the highest level since October 29.

Renominations – or requests to transport gas – in Germany for Tuesday amounted to 9,742,667 kWh / hour. The output demands to send gas to Poland were much lower at 1,013,000 kWh / hour, according to the data.

The levels of flows and their direction on the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline are managed according to customer demands, and there were reverse flows last week, i.e. gas entered Poland from there. ‘Germany. There was no net flow for most of Monday. Read more

Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Susanna Twidale in London, Nora Buli in Oslo and Natalia Zinets in Kiev; Edited by Timothy Heritage

