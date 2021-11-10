Oil rises on surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories





A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig at sunset in an oilfield in Midland, Texas, United States, August 22, 2018. REUTERS / Nick Oxford

Benchmarks close at their highest since October 26 Tuesday

API data shows U.S. crude inventories fell 2.5 million barrels last week

Investors anticipate publication of US SPR MELBOURNE / SINGAPORE, Nov. 10 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the strong gains from the previous session, after industry data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly fell during the week last as demand for short-term travel increased with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic easing. Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 85.10 a barrel at 4:16 a.m. GMT, after rising 1.6% on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 84.24 a barrel, adding to Tuesday’s 2.7% gain. Both benchmarks closed at their highest level since Oct. 26 on Tuesday, supported by tightening global oil inventories in recent months, and the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute reinforcing the view that l The offer remains limited. API data showed U.S. crude inventories fell 2.5 million barrels for the week through November 5, defying analyst estimates for an increase of 2.1, according to market sources. million crude stocks in a Reuters poll. “Supplies are tight with OPEC sticking to its guns,” said Avtar Sandu, senior director of commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore, referring to the recent agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to maintain production growth of 400,000 barrels per day. in December. Growth in air travel is also supporting demand for oil, he said. “I still see a bull charging; it might be taking a break now, but (if there is) a little spark it could just keep walking,” Sandu said. The market will wait for weekly inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday to see if they confirm lower crude inventories. Further supporting the view that the market remains tight, CEO of retail giant Vitol Group Russell Hardy said on Tuesday that demand for oil had returned to pre-pandemic levels and the first quarter of 2022 could see demand to exceed 2019 levels. Read more “The possibility of a peak at $ 100 a barrel is clearly there,” Hardy told the Reuters Commodities Summit. The market gains on Tuesday were mainly due to the short-term outlook from the EIA, which predicted gasoline prices to fall in the coming months. It was a key factor that US President Joe Biden had been monitoring in determining whether to release oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve amid concerns over the recent spike in gasoline prices. Read more “The EIA report … alleviates fears that the United States will release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR),” Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a statement. note. Reporting by Sonali Paul and Florence Tan Editing by Gerry Doyle and Michael Perry Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

