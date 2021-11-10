Listing on Nykaa: Nykaa to debut on the stock exchange today: will it be a successful listing?





New Delhi: In the list of IPOs, FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, the beauty and lifestyle omnichannel, pushed its listing a day earlier. Nykaa’s shares will debut at Dalal Street on Wednesday, November 10. The company was scheduled to be listed earlier on Thursday. The meter commands a steep gray market premium, signaling a successful list of the new-age startup. FSN E-commerce Ventures shares are available at a high price of Rs 760-780 each, which is about 70% more than its price range of Rs 1,085 to Rs 1,125 per share. Abhay Doshi, co-founder, UnlistedArena, said investors who get allocations are likely to benefit from high listing popularity. It’s an ideal startup to invest in and deserves an expensive appraisal. “Nykaa benefits from efficient and quality management, strong cash flow and strong prospects for future growth,” added the gray market monitor enthusiast. “However, this is not a buy-and-forget story. Investors should review it periodically.” Nykaa’s IPO was open for subscription from October 28 to November 1, 2021. The company raised Rs 5,352 crore through its sale of main stake. Aayush Agrawal, Senior Research Analyst-Merchant Banking, Swastika Investmart, said Nykaa would be listed between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,700, given its current gray market premium. “Looking at the recently listed new age business and Nykaa’s growth plan, we expect the company to perform much better,” he added. “We recommend that investors stay invested in the IPO as it can create wealth over the next 2-3 years.”

The popular e-commerce platform in India received offers of more than 216.59 crore of shares for an issue size of 2.64 crore of shares, according to data available from the National Stock Exchange ( NSE). The issue was subscribed 82 times, the share of qualified institutional bidders having been subscribed more than 91 times, while the quotation of non-institutional buyers received bids 112 times the quota. The share of retail bidders has been subscribed more than 12.24 times. Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder of MyWealthGrowth.com, said companies like Nykaa have come up with unique proposals and raised funds to further develop their business. “Investors should assess any new aspect of the business such as the prospects and strengths of the business, the plans of the promoters after listing, the use of capital and the valuations of the business before making any decisions,” said Chetanwala, who has made known his preference for long-term play. Nykaa is India’s largest online marketplace for beauty, personal care and fashion brands. The company delivered 17.1 million orders in FY21 and operates 80 offline stores in 40 cities across India. Ankur Saraswat, research analyst, Trustline Securities, said the company has an omnichannel approach to improve brand contribution and will further scale up this proposition with new funding. “Nykaa will most likely look to achieve overall profitability this year as consumers turn to digital interactions, thereby boosting its business,” he added.



