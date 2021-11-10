Here’s what worries investors most, including Meme stocks and real estate in China, Fed report says





Top line The Federal Reserve has warned of several new risks to the U.S. financial system, including market volatility caused by memes’ actions and the potential fallout from Chinese real estate issues into its half-yearly financial stability. report released late Monday. Now what? Rising inflation and tightening monetary policy have become the main concern of investors, … [+] supplanting fears about the delta variant of Covid-19 derailing the economic recovery.

Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

Highlights Concerns about rising inflation and tighter monetary policy have increased since the start of the year and are now the number one concern for investors, with around 70% of experts polled by the Fed flagging it as the main risk. for financial stability. The second most common concern with over 50% of those surveyed was about vaccine-resistant variants of Covid-19 derailing the economic recovery, although this has declined slightly since May, when the Fed last released its report on financial stability. At the same time, the Federal Reserve has also signaled several new types of potential risks to the financial system that deserve attention and have recently become a top concern for investors, including the growing interest in so-called memes stocks. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> A large group of young retail investors, spurred on by zero-cost brokers and social media chats, have invested heavily in memes stocks and cryptocurrencies, a trend that may cause stock market volatility to rise. future, stressed the Fed. Another big risk is now the third concern of investors according to the regulatory crackdown by Fedis China, and in particular the turmoil in its real estate sector, which could have a ripple effect on US markets. Real estate giant China Evergrande has been trying to avoid defaulting on its debt since this summer, causing more damage to Chinese real estate stocks and raising investor concerns about the world’s second-largest economy. Tangent: The accommodation of fiscal and monetary policy, as well as continued progress on immunization, continued to support a strong economic recovery, according to the report. noted. Despite the tragic human toll, the delta variant left a limited imprint on US financial markets. Crucial quote: Social media can contribute to an echo chamber in which retail investors find themselves communicating most often with others with similar interests and views, thus making their views known, even if those views views are speculative or biased, the Federal Reserve warned against memes stocks in its latest report. . While wild surges in stocks like GameStop and AMC have so far had limited impact on financial stability, this area of ​​the market needs to be watched further, according to the report. declared. Key context: Since the results of the previous survey released in May, concerns over inflation, new variants of Covid and high valuations of risky assets have remained in the foreground, while several new risks have emerged, including possible fallout from Chinese regulatory changes, the central bank said in its report. Previous Fed Financial Stability Reports have already mentioned China, warning that its high debt levels and tight house prices could negatively affect the US economy. Further reading: These stocks skyrocket after House passes a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill (Forbes) Shares hit new highs after the Fed said it would scale back the pandemic stimulus (Forbes) The Federal Reserve is reducing the stimulus in the event of a pandemic and will end by June (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/sergeiklebnikov/2021/11/09/heres-what-investors-are-most-worried-about-including-meme-stocks-and-china-real-estate-according-to-fed-report/

