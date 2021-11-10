Business
Stocks pull back in Asia as Chinese inflation rises | stock Exchange
Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, following the pullback on Wall Street, with Chinese benchmarks leading the decline after the government signaled spike in inflation in October.
China’s consumer price index, the main measure of inflation, rose 1.5% in October, from 0.7% the month before, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The skyrocketing to a 13-month high was mainly due to higher food and fuel prices, he said.
Producer prices, or wholesale prices, climbed 13.5%, adding to concerns that price pressures could limit the central bank’s ability to adjust policies to support growth. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index lost 1.1% to 24,532.66 while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,464.80.
But the latest figures have been exaggerated by weak comparative data from last year and underlying pricing pressures remain low, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.
We continue to believe that consumer price inflation will remain below 2% over the next few quarters and that inflation is unlikely to be a major constraint on the ability of the PBOCs to ease their monetary policy “, did he declare.
Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to 29,118.20 and South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.9% to 2,936.83. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 was down 0.1% to 7,423.60.
On Tuesday on Wall Street, stocks ended moderately lower, breaking an eight-day winning streak that had been fueled by strong corporate earnings and economic data.
The S&P 500 Index lost 0.4% to 4,685.25. The last time the S&P 500 posted eight consecutive days of gains was in April 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, ending at 36,319.98 and the Nasdaq lost 0.6% , at 15,886.54.
The market has been pulled down by companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks, which has been pushing the market higher in recent days.
You’re here lost 12% after its founder Elon Musk announced he would sell 10% of his stake in the electric car maker, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The company’s shares have fallen more than 16% so far this week, but they are still up 45% so far this year.
Meanwhile, PayPal, a company co-founded by Musk more than two decades earlier, fell 11% after the company slashed its full-year outlook and revenue forecast amid growing competition from others. fintech companies like Square, Affirm, and even traditional banks, which have evolved decisively. in the realm of PayPal online payments.
Robin Hood fell 3.4% after the popular trading app reported a data breach the day before.
A fall in bond yields has lowered the stock prices of the banks. Lenders rely on higher returns to charge more lucrative interest. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.44% from 1.49% on Monday night.
Bank stocks like Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase closed down around 1% or more.
General Electric rose 2.6% after announcing it was splitting into three separate companies.
The combination of chronic mismanagement, years of asset sales and new regulations after the Great Recession made GE a shell of what it was. It no longer makes household appliances, no longer owns NBCUniversal, and sold its financing arm, GE Capital, years ago.
Inflation is weighing on US markets as well: the Labor Department reported on Tuesday that wholesale level inflation rose 8.6% in October from a year earlier, matching September’s record annual gain.
Many industries face higher costs for raw materials and energy while facing supply chain issues. This has reduced their operations and prompted them to increase the prices of finished products, which made the products and services more expensive for consumers.
The Labor Department will release its consumer price index for October on Wednesday, giving a more detailed picture of the impact of inflation on consumers.
The latest round of earnings is coming to an end, but investors still have several big corporate newsletters to consider. Walt Disney will release its results on Wednesday. Tapestry, owner of Coach and other luxury brands, will release its results on Thursday.
Benchmark US crude oil gained 14 cents to $ 84.29 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $ 2.22 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the basis of international prices, added 34 cents to $ 85.12 a barrel.
The US dollar slipped to 112.83 Japanese yen from 112.86 yen. The euro weakened to $ 1.1585 from $ 1.1595.
