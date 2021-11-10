Nykaa Debuts Stock Market, FSN Ecommerce Ventures Debuts Stock Market Falguni Nayar





Nykaa’s shares were opened for trading at Rs 2,018 on the National Stock Exchange. Shares of beauty start-up Nykaa made their blockbuster debut on Wednesday with a market cap crossing Rs 1 lakh crore. Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the company that owns the Nykaa brand, opened at Rs 2,018 on the National Stock Exchange, up 79% from its issue price of Rs 1,125 per share. On BSE, Nykaa shares were opened for trading at Rs 2,001, up 78% from the issue price. Nykaa shares rose 99% to an intraday high of Rs 2,235 on the NSE. Here are 10 things to know about Nykaa’s bumper list: The three-day sale of Nykaa shares via the Initial Public Offer (IPO), which closed on November 1, generated huge demand, with the offer being subscribed 82 times. The IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited received more than 200 crore of offerings against 2.64 crore of shares offered and raised 5,352 crore of rupees on the IPO. Nykaa’s IPO consisted of a new issue of Rs 630 crore and a sell offer worth Rs 4,722 crore. At the high end of the price range, a batch of 12 Nykaa shares in the IPO cost Rs 13,500. Nykaa’s IPO saw strong demand from qualified institutional buyers as the share reserved for them was subscribed 91.18 times. Among the QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers), Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) have made offers for more than 74 crore of shares and domestic financial institutions (banks / financial institutions (FIs) / insurance companies) have made offers. bids for more than 30 crore of shares, data from the National Stock Exchange showed. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 12 times and the number of shares reserved for non-institutional investors was counted more than 100 times. Nykaa’s IPO is the latest in a year that has seen more than 40 companies listed on national stock exchanges, the highest since 2016, as companies try to cash in on a market that has reached record highs records following a drop in COVID-19 cases, the reopening of the economy and abundant liquidity. Nykaa was founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, who was previously Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Capital Company. She is currently a board member of Aviva Insurance, Dabur India and an independent board member of Tata Motors. Launched in 2012, Nykaa rose to popularity selling cosmetics and skincare products on its website, apps, and physical stores, before expanding into fashion, pet care, and housewares. Its investors include movie actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. At 12:27 am, Nykaa shares were trading 96% higher, relative to the issue price, at Rs 2,212, outperforming the Sensex, which was down 0.5%. BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, ICICI Securities, JM Financial Consultants, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Morgan Stanley India Company were among the leaders of the IPO while Link Intime was the registrar.

