There is no fear on Wall Street. Only greed





It is therefore not surprising that the CNN Corporate Fear and Greed Index , which examines seven indicators of market sentiment, shows levels of extreme greed in the market.

Four of the seven indicators, including market dynamics and demand for risky junk bonds, lie in Extreme Greed territory. Two other measures are in Greed territory.

It’s a remarkable turnaround in recent weeks. Just a month ago, the index was showing signs of fear as stocks had just posted a dismal performance in September.

But is this a source of concern? May be. When investors are almost universally optimistic, it is often a sign of complacency. The market can ignore the risks and signs of scum and excess. Aren’t you fighting the Fed? Or the gains Still, some experts don’t seem overly concerned, mainly because corporate profit growth has been strong since the economy recovered from a brief pandemic-induced recession last year. The massive stimulus from the Federal Reserve and Congress obviously helped too. “The rally was warranted given the growth in revenue and earnings and volatility has been low since March 2020,” said Brett Ewing, chief market strategist at First Franklin Financial Services. “Volatility has been low since March 2020. Given all of the fiscal policies and Fed support, it makes sense that there haven’t been any big setbacks,” Ewing added. Although stocks are trading at record highs, there are still opportunities in sectors such as finance and energy. Profits are growing at a steady pace thanks to rising interest rates and soaring commodity prices. Many banks and oil companies also pay nice dividends and reward shareholders with share buybacks, which increase profits. “You like the opportunities where companies can make money back to investors through buyouts and higher returns,” said John Bailer, deputy director of equity income at Newton Investment Management. For what it’s worth, the Fed doesn’t seem too concerned about market dynamics either. In a financial stability report Released Monday evening, the central bank noted that large swings in the prices of so-called memes like GameStop and AMC do not reflect problems with the overall stock market. “Recent bouts of memes stock volatility haven’t left a lasting imprint on larger markets,” the Fed said. Of course, skeptical investors will recall that then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke noted in 2007 that “the problems in the subprime mortgage market seem likely to be contained” only so that the problems of housing and d mortgage helped trigger the Great Recession of 2008. So, some market watchers may have reason to be concerned that the Fed doesn’t appear to be concerned about rising memes stocks.

