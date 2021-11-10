Sensex recovers 500 points from daily low, Nifty50 near 18,050; Auto, oil and gas stocks rise





Cosmetics are one of the most successful consumer sectors: Susmit Patodia, Associate Director & Fund Manager-PMS, Motilal Oswal AMC Nykaa is a very interesting company compared to all the others because there is a third step in the service they provide, apart from what almost all related companies like Zomato’s of the world do, which is to give you a governance and market infrastructure, Nykaa takes a step forward, and really adds value, not only for the customer but also for the brand. Let’s not forget that it’s not a market, it’s actually a sales model, so the numbers that come out are different. So, it just happens to get in the way of tech IPOs and we’re starting to think about it as a tech company as well. But there are also a lot of physical aspects involved in Nykaa – it sells online, but a lot of their model is physical, in fact.

Buying depends on your time horizon, globally cosmetics are one of the most successful consumer sectors. Because it is a product that once you start using at the age of 16, the use actually increases the age. So, keeping this macro construction, I’m pretty confident that cosmetics as a space and therefore Nykaa should work really well in the long run. If you start watching the EP from the past 12 months, or even a full year EP, it starts to sound a lot different. But if you are looking at 5-7 years, I’m sure this company will still do well.

In addition, the addressable potential market will increase because it is a classic segment of the GDP of $ 2,000 to $ 4,000 per capita that is cosmetics. If detergents, soaps and shampoos ranged from $ 1,500 to $ 2,500, then cosmetics are in the foreground and China is a prime example when GDP per capita goes from $ 2,500 to $ 5,000. The target market will therefore explode.

We should also remember another big difference every time we make a comparison with India and any other country is that there are a lot of unorganized slashes which have been the cosmetics problem in India. So you know you could get it cheaper on some other website but people are unlikely to buy it because you want to put it on your face or body. So it’s a nuance of India, which is probably not present outside of India when you make the comparison.

In terms of theme, a compelling path to profitability, would you prefer to go for food aggregators, would you rather go for the aggregate of payment / insurance interfaces – which part do you find most compelling?

The most compelling to me right now seems to be someone who has already fully understood the economics of unity – this is the most important aspect. Then all the way to profitability at the enterprise level depends on the economics of the unit. If the economy of your unit itself is not stable, then it is very difficult to achieve profitability of the business. This is why Nykaa is a company where the unit economy is very strongly positive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/market/stocks/stock-market-live-updates-sensex-nifty50-likely-to-make-gap-down-opening-sgx-nifty-paytm-ipo-nykaa-listing-zomato-results-bank-of-baroda-berger-paints-niit-gic-anupam-rasayan-glenmark-life-kalyan-jewe-11402752.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos