Stock market: Global stocks are mixed as Chinese inflation rises





Stocks opened higher in Europe after falling mainly in Asia on Wednesday as China reported inflation rose in October. Benchmarks were higher in London, Paris and Hong Kong, but fell in Tokyo and Shanghai. China’s consumer price index, the main measure of inflation, rose 1.5% in October, from 0.7% the month before, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The skyrocketing to a 13-month high was mainly due to higher food and fuel prices, he said. Producer prices, or wholesale prices, climbed 13.5%, adding to concerns that price pressures could limit the central bank’s ability to adjust policies to support growth. Chinese markets initially fell as a result of the report, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng recovered from early losses, gaining 0.7% to 24,996.14. The Shanghai Composite Index also cut its morning losses but still ended down 0.4% to 3,492.46. At the start of European trading, the British FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% to 7,300.26 while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.1% to 7,050.02. The German DAX was largely unchanged at 16,041.62. S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures both fell 0.1%. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.47% from 1.44% on Tuesday night. Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to 29,106.78 and South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.1% to 2,930.17. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 7,423.90. Shares rose in India and Taiwan. The specter of stubbornly high inflation haunted markets for months, and the latest data from China has added to signs that it is not dissipating quickly. But the latest figures have been exaggerated by weak comparative data from last year and underlying pricing pressures remain low, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. “We continue to believe that consumer price inflation will remain below 2% over the next few quarters and that inflation is unlikely to be a major constraint on the PBOC’s ability to ease monetary policy “, did he declare. Shares ended slightly lower on Wall Street on Tuesday, breaking an eight-day winning streak that had been fueled by strong corporate earnings and economic data. The S&P 500 Index lost 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq lost 0.6%. Inflation is also weighing on U.S. market sentiment: The Labor Department reported on Tuesday that wholesale level inflation rose 8.6% in October from a year earlier, matching the record annual gain of September. The Labor Department will release its consumer price index for October on Wednesday, giving a more detailed picture of the impact of inflation on consumers. Many industries face higher costs for raw materials and energy while facing supply chain issues. This has reduced their operations and prompted them to increase the prices of finished products, which made the products and services more expensive for consumers. The latest round of earnings is coming to an end, but investors still have several big corporate newsletters to consider. Walt Disney will release its results on Wednesday. Tapestry, owner of Coach and other luxury brands, will release its results on Thursday. Benchmark US crude oil gained 3 cents to US $ 84.19 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $ 2.22 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the basis of international prices, added 47 cents to $ 85.25 a barrel. The US dollar rose from 112.86 yen to 113.14 Japanese yen. The euro weakened to $ 1.1570 from $ 1.1595.

