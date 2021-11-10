General Electric will split into 3 companies

General Electric, the legendary American manufacturer that fought under its own weight after growing to be a sprawling conglomerate, will split into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

The company’s announcement on Tuesday is the culmination of a long, arduous remodel of a symbol of U.S. manufacturing power that could signal the end of conglomerates as a whole.

“It’s over now,” said Nick Heymann of William Blair, who has followed GE for years. “In a digital economy, there really isn’t a place for this.”

The company has already gotten rid of the products most Americans know it for, including its home appliances, and last year, the bulbs that GE had been making since the late 19th century, when it was founded.

The breakup marks the culmination of those efforts, dividing an empire created in the 1980s under Jack Welch, one of America’s first “superstars” CEOs.

GE’s stock has become one of the most sought after on Wall Street under Welch, steadily outperforming its peers and the broader market. During the 1990s, it returned 1120.6% on investments. GE’s revenue nearly quintupled during Welch’s tenure, and the company’s value increased 30-fold.

Still, the stock started to lag in the summer of 2001, the last days of Welch’s reign. As the decade drew to a close, GE was struck by near ruin with the onset of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. General Electric’s vulnerabilities were laid bare and the epicenter was GE Capital, the financial arm of the company.

Its shares have lost 80% of their value from the start of 2008 until the first months of 2009 and have only recently started to recover as the company unwinds much of what Welch has built up. The stock is up nearly 30% this year as asset sales continue.

Shares of Boston-based General Electric Co. ended Tuesday up $ 2.87, or 2.7%, at $ 111.29, a new high for the year.

GE’s most profitable aerospace unit will keep General Electric in the name. GE will divest its healthcare business in early 2023 and its energy segment, including renewables, power, and digital operations in early 2024.

The decision to part ways with GE was welcomed on Tuesday, both in the markets in general and by those pushing for the change.

“The strategic rationale is clear: three well-capitalized, industry-leading public companies, each with deeper operational focus and responsibility, greater strategic flexibility and tailor-made capital allocation decisions,” wrote Trian Fund Management. , a large stakeholder whose founding partner sits on GE’s board of directors. .

Heymann, of William Blair, said the conglomerate model no longer works in a market in which only the fast and nimble survive.

GE chief executive officer Larry Culp will become non-executive chairman of the healthcare company, with GE retaining a 19.9% ​​stake in the unit. Peter Arduini will assume the role of President and CEO of GE Healthcare effective January 1. Scott Strazik will become CEO of the combined renewable energy, power and digital businesses. Culp will lead the aviation business with John Slattery, who will remain its CEO.

Culp took a major step this year in the overhaul of General Electric with a $ 30 billion deal to combine GE’s aircraft leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings. Because the arrangement pushed GE Capital Aviation Services into a separate business, Culp essentially shut down the books of GE Capital, the financial division that nearly sank the entire business during the 2008 financial crisis.

GE said on Tuesday it expects operating costs of around $ 2 billion from the spin-off, which will require board approval.

The company also announced on Tuesday that it plans to reduce its debt by more than $ 75 billion by the end of the year.

The question now is whether other conglomerates will see their own corporate structure as a relic of the past.

The decision to dismantle General Electric, an industrial barometer, could trigger similar actions in other large conglomerates with “the urge to separate,” according to RBC Capital Markets.

“GE’s announcement today could encourage the boards of several other multi-industry companies to move forward with more aggressive portfolio simplification measures, including Emerson, Roper Technologies and 3M,” analysts wrote. of the society.

Unlike GE, which continued to sell off assets this year, all three industrial conglomerates underperformed the S&P 500 in 2021.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this New York report.