Nykaa makes exceptional debut on the stock market, posts a premium of 79%

Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion’s parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, is publicly traded with a massive premium of over 79% on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Nykaa’s market cap crossed Rs 1 lakh crore after the successful listing.

Nykaa shares listed on BSE at Rs 2001 each and hovered around Rs 2002-Rs 2003 around 10:30 am. The listing price on the NSE was 2,018 rupees, but it has dropped slightly to 2,002 rupees and is trading at a premium of over 78%.

The successful listing was widely expected as Nykaa shares were trading at a huge premium on the gray market one day before listing. The people who successfully bid for the Nykaas IPO got huge returns today due to the listing gains.

Explained: why so many companies go public in 2021

Most analysts had previously given Nykaas’ IPO subscription rating for listing and long-term gains, given the firm’s position in the online beauty and skincare space. personnel (BPC).

BUMPER LIST AFTER A HIGH IPO

The Rs 5,352 crore IPO saw strong investor demand and was oversubscribed more than 81 times on October 28 and November 1.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by former investment banker Falguni Nayar. Nykaa is one of the most popular online beauty and personal care platforms with a diverse product portfolio. Nykaa is known for providing customers with a content-driven, lifestyle-focused retail experience.

The company posted a net profit of over Rs 61 crore in FY21, compared to a loss of over Rs 16 crore in FY 20. Its operating income recovered over the course of the year. ‘fiscal year 21 due to improved economic activity after the pandemic. Revenue increased 38% year-on-year to Rs.2453 crore in FY21.