Major automakers will not pledge to sell only zero-emission cars by 2040





The UN Climate Summit in Glasgow , chaired by the UK, wanted governments, manufacturers and investors to pledge to “work to ensure that all sales of new cars and vans are zero-emission globally by 2040, and no later than 2035 in major markets, ”according to a draft statement seen by CNN Business ahead of Wednesday’s scheduled release.

The without commitment commitment was promoted by summit organizers as a central part of efforts to keep carbon emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Climate activists have said that China and the United States, the world’s largest auto markets, refuse to sign the pledge. Germany, home to Europe’s largest auto industry, was also not ready to support it, according to a German government source.

“What is of great concern today is that large economies like the United States, Germany, China, Japan and manufacturers like VW, Toyota and Hyundai have not even been able to come to terms with sign a statement on electric vehicles that promises less than what is actually needed to maintain climate security, “Martin Kaiser, executive director of Greenpeace Germany, said in a statement Wednesday. CNN Business has contacted the three governments for comment. Toyota said in a statement that there was not enough time to put in place such a broad policy by 2040, especially in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East, which are lacking “an environment to promote electrification”. “For this reason, we have struggled to commit to a joint statement and have not participated in its signing yet,” the Japanese company said in a statement. invested heavily in electric cars and Volkswagen, which hasinvested heavily in electric cars and plans to build six “gigafactories” in Europe by 2030, said it was fully committed to this strategy “as the main means of achieving zero-emission vehicles”. But, like Toyota, he said the 2040 deadline did not take into account the differences in the pace at which zero-emission vehicles would be adopted around the world. He also said that any accelerated shift to electric vehicles must be “in line with an energy transition to 100% renewable energy”. “Although the speed of transformation is essential, the pace of transformation will always differ from region to region… depending, among other things, on the local political decisions that motivate EV [electric vehicles] and investments in infrastructure, ”he said in a statement. BMW also declined to sign the pledge due to what it called “considerable uncertainty” about how a full global shift to zero-emission vehicles would be supported, especially in very different markets. The company said it has zero-emissions technology “ready today” and that models of its Rolls Royce and Mini brands built from the early 2030s onwards will be battery-electric vehicles only. Stuck in the slow lane? Some automakers, however, are ready to support the COP initiative. Daimler I will do it Ford signed the pledge and said it expected up to 40% of its global vehicle production “to be fully electric by 2030”. Mercedes-Benz ownersaid he would sign the COP26 declaration, but added that his own goals were “even more ambitious”. He said he was preparing for Mercedes to go all-electric “by the end of the decade, where market conditions permit.” “In total, investments in battery electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 will amount to more than 40 billion euros ($ 46 billion),” he said in a statement. Volvo VOLAF , based in Sweden, is also expected to sign, having previously announced plans to sell only fully electric cars by 2030. Benjamin Stephan, energy and transport activist at Greenpeace Germany, told CNN Business that it was “not at all surprising” that the country’s major automakers did not sign the COP26 pledge , citing BMW as being reluctant to take a fully electric path with its lines, contrary to Volkswagen’s stated electric car strategy. But he also criticized the pledge to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2040 as a “step in the right direction, but far too slow” to meet the 1.5 Celsius and net zero targets. by 2050. – CNN’s Amy Cassidy, Mayumi Maruyama, Anna Cooban and Chris Liakos contributed to this story.

