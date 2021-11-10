Europe is moving away from fossil fuels, having been dependent on Russia for decadesExBulletin

Russia is held responsible by many Western leaders for the sharp rise in natural gas prices in Europe. The view from Moscow is quite different.

Natural gas prices in Europe are down after Russia started supplying more this week. It’s a welcome relief for Europeans after a year of prices doubling or sometimes even tripling as Russia has slowed gas deliveries. Amid the market turmoil, some analysts are seeing evidence that Europe has become too dependent on Russia, its biggest gas supplier. From Moscow, NPR’s Charles Maynes has more.

CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: Amid all the complaints between Russia and Europe over the current price of gas imports, Georgetown University professor Thane Gustafson offers this advice.

THANE GUSTAFSON: This story really illustrates the importance of having a long-term vision.

MAYNES: Russian energy historian Gustafson says to understand Kremlin gas policy you have to go back to the late 1960s and early 1970s with the discovery of huge oil and gas fields in Siberia Western …

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 1: (Non-English language spoken).

MAYNES: … what Soviet propagandists called the 20th century sensation.

GUSTAFSON: Suddenly the Soviet Union has the prospect of exporting gas. But they don’t have the finances, and they don’t have the capacity to build the pipelines.

(TV SHOW SOUNDBITE, “NBC NIGHTLY NEWS”)

JOHN CHANCELLOR: The oil-producing countries of the Arab world have decided to use their oil as a political weapon.

MAYNES: At the time, Europe’s own energy supplies were in doubt over threats of an energy embargo and the bloc of oil-producing countries known as OPEC. Then Europe and the Soviets make a deal – the West will build the pipelines, the Soviets will supply the gas.

GUSTAFSON: Faced with the prospect of the OPEC embargo, Soviet gas appears to be a godsend.

MAYNES: And so begins the bizarre decades-long partnership between communist Russia and capitalist Europe. During the political thaws, outbreaks and even the end of the USSR that followed, business continued and gas continued to flow.

GUSTAFSON: When you have a pipeline, you have a relationship whether you like it or not.

MAYNES: Which brings us to today and President Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the state-owned company that inherited that relationship – Gazprom.

(EXCERPT FROM VIDEO, “ABOUT GAZPROM”)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 2: Gazprom is the largest natural gas recovery and delivery company.

MAYNES: Today the company has a network of new pipelines that have only cemented these energy links. Russia currently supplies more than a third of all European gas, which has prompted Europe to expose itself to Russian manipulation.

MIKHAIL KRUTIKHIN: Many countries in Eastern Europe depend heavily on Russian supplies.

MAYNES: Mikhail Krutikhin of RusEnergy consulting in Moscow is one of Gazprom’s detractors. He says, look at neighboring Ukraine. The country was once a critical artery for Russian gas exports to Europe, only Gazprom has invested millions to redirect gas across the country since Ukrainian politics moved closer to the EU in 2004.

KRUTIKHIN: It was a political goal – to punish Ukraine for not behaving like a satellite of Russia would.

MAYNES: Now Russia has completed a pipeline bypassing Ukraine, this time directly to Germany; a project called Nord Stream 2. Krutikhin said Gazprom is withholding natural gas for the time being in an effort to gain regulatory approval for the pipeline and long-term contracts with Europe.

KRUTIKHIN: Gazprom wants to show Europeans who they depend on and demand special treatment for Gazprom. So it’s blackmail.

MAYNES: Sergey Pikin, from the Energy Development Fund in Moscow, is more generous. He says that in the current energy crisis, yes, sometimes politics gets in the way, but Gazprom is motivated by the incentives of the basic market and the pursuit of long-term profits. This includes the latest price hike.

SERGEY PIKIN: (Via interpreter) Could Gazprom produce more? It could. But why? In a situation where you supply gas to a deficit market, what happens? The price goes down. Which supplier would produce more with the full guarantee that the price would drop?

MAYNES: What no one disputes, Gazprom also has to cope with Russian domestic demand. Seventy percent of Gazprom’s gas goes to Russian homes. And even with cheap gas, Russians can be difficult customers too.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “CALL TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC GAZPROM”)

SEMYON SLEPAKOV: (Singing in a language other than English).

MAYNES: This song, by comedian Semyon Slepakov from 2012, mocks Gazprom’s profits as average Russians literally foot the bill.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “CALL TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC GAZPROM”)

SLEPAKOV: (non-English language spoken).

(TO LAUGH)

MAYNES: Gas belongs to all of us, sings Slepakov, so why do only your dreams come true? And that highlights another controversy – a story of mixed pricing, with Gazprom handing out favorable contracts to Friends of Russia while raising prices on potential adversaries like Ukraine or Little Moldova, another former Soviet republic whose the new pro-Western government was recently forced to declare a state of emergency after it failed to meet Gazprom’s terms.

The two sides finally came to an agreement. But Marcel Salikhov, of the Moscow Institute of Energy and Finance, says that in this context, Europe’s gas problems have not been helped by a series of Western sanctions imposed on Russia in recent years. .

MARCEL SALIKHOV: If you are friends, if you are on good terms, you can ask for help. But if you’re kind of on formal relationships – as Gazprom says, we have obligations. We have contracts. We have no obligation to provide more. Sorry guys.

MAYNES: The compromise was laid out in President Putin’s recent comments on the energy crisis.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russian).

MAYNES: The Russian leader has made a clear link between the approval of Nord Stream 2 and the drop in gas prices for Europe.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

POUTINE: (Via interpreter) If German regulators approve delivery, we’ll start pumping gas the next day.

MAYNES: It’s part of Putin’s tendency to place himself at the center of Russian economic life, says Salikhov. This is also part of the problem. The more Putin gets involved in Gazprom, the more he pushes the discourse of gas as a political weapon.

SALIKHOV: He is not CEO of Gazprom. He’s not on the board. Like, but here he has some views on how Gazprom should do business. And it would be better not to do it.

MAYNES: In fact, historian Gustafson says that too much interference from today’s Kremlin risks disrupting the delicate gas relationship that was refined between the Soviets and the Europeans all those years ago. The Cold War may be over, but now Europeans are trying to wean themselves off fossil fuels and switch to green energy. Gustafson says the Kremlin’s actions, real or perceived, that fuel Russia’s image as an energetic bogeyman risk tipping the scales.

GUSTAFSON: What if the Russians had completed this huge industrial project to create a whole new generation of pipeline gas supply to Europe as Europe swears natural gas?

MAYNES: But this is the next chapter in Europe’s long energy history, predicts Gustafson. Until this day, Russia and its Gazprom will heat homes and apparently anger everyone in its wake.

