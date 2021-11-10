Business
Power lines are infrastructure bill’s big climate victory
When the House passed the bipartisan infrastructure package last week, the headlines focused on the price of $ 1 trillion bills. But when it comes to greening the network, one of its most important provisions has little to do with dollars and cents.
The bill strengthens the ability of federal regulators to authorize new transmission projects, giving the Department of Energy the power to designate national transportation corridors for clean electricity projects.
This provision is important to energy planners, who say the United States needs massive construction of transmission infrastructure to serve a new generation of clean energy projects.
But building new transmission lines in America is difficult. Part of the difficulty is due to legal ambiguity stemming from a 2009 Federal Court of Appeal ruling, which found that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not have the power to overturn the rejection by state regulators of planned power lines in DOE-sanctioned corridors.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill clarifies the authority of FERC by giving the commission the ability to overturn state objections, transmission analysts said.
This clarifies the scope of preventive authority that FERC has, said Justin Gundlach, senior counsel at the Institute for Policy Integrity at New York University Law School. In my part of the world, this is a significant policy change.
But the significance of a change depends on how the Biden administration and future presidents wield power. Under the Energy Policy Act of 2005, the DOE was required to conduct a study of transport congestion every three years and identify the transport corridors needed to address it.
The bipartite infrastructure package reinforces this authority. It gives the ministry the possibility of carrying out the study more frequently and broadens the criteria for projects that can be qualified as “electricity transmission corridors of national interest”. Where projects were previously expected to address transportation congestion, power lines that enhance the ability to deliver firm or intermittent power will also be eligible for designation.
The change has the potential to spur clean energy projects that have faced permitting challenges, analysts said. The infrastructure bill package notably came during a week in which voters in Maine canceled a transmission line project intended to carry electricity from dams in Quebec to consumers in New England. The constitutionality of this referendum is being challenged in court.
Connecting clean energy projects is a growing challenge across the United States. A recent study from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory find 750 gigawatts of output offered in transmission queues across the country at the end of 2020. The total capacity of US power plants, LBNL researchers noted, is 1,117 gigawatts.
It is really important that Congress acts on a bipartite basis to support the establishment of major regional and interregional lines, said Rob Gramlich, president of Grid Strategies, a consulting firm specializing in transportation. “This sends a strong signal to the industry.
Yet analysts have also cautioned against overestimating the effects of the change. Authorization is only one of the challenges facing the development of transmission in America. Deciding who pays for new lines and the process of connecting to the grid are two other big challenges. FERC recently embarked on developing rules to address these issues (Energy wire, October 29).
The sheer scope of the new transportation investments needed to meet President Bidens’ goal of halving U.S. emissions this decade is also staggering. National academies of sciences estimates America’s transmission capacity must increase by 60% this decade to put the country on track to net zero emissions by mid-century. Researchers at Princeton University to believe that construction could cost some $ 360 billion by 2030.
In 2019, U.S. utilities spent $ 40 billion on transportation, about half of which is spent on new transportation investments, according to at the US Energy Information Administration. The infrastructure package and the accompanying $ 1.7 trillion reconciliation bill contain around $ 20 billion in incentives for transport development.
In my mind, I see it as a good start and a decent down payment on what will be needed, said Larry Gasteiger, executive director of Wires Group, which advocates for the development of transport. It will take a moon effort for this to succeed. Were going in that direction. But were far from where it should be.
