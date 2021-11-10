U.S. crude inventories are increasing and fuel inventories are decreasing -EIA





A sticker shows crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, USA, November 22, 2019. REUTERS / Angus Mordant / File Photo

Nov. 10 (Reuters) – Inventories of U.S. crude rose last week, in part due to an injection into commercial supplies from U.S. strategic reserves, while inventories of gasoline and distillates like diesel rose. further reduced, the Energy Information Administration announced on Wednesday. The supply of the US oil market has tightened in recent weeks as demand has shifted into high gear and as international travel resumes consumption could increase further during the holiday season. Crude inventories (USOILC = ECI) rose 1 million barrels in the week to November 5, compared to analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.1 million barrels. The increase is due in part to a release of 3.1 million barrels from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest since July 2017. The administration of US President Joe Biden has discussed whether to issue more SPR statements to curb rising oil prices. SPR is typically used in an emergency or as part of routine sales approved by the US Congress. Wednesday’s drop in inventories brought the SPR to its lowest levels since July 2003. “People might take this as a signal that there is more to come,” said John Kilduff, founding partner of New York-based hedge fund Again Capital. Gasoline inventories (USOILG = ECI) fell 1.6 million barrels, the fifth consecutive week of draws for America’s most used fuel. Global stocks are at levels not seen since November 2017. Distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel (USOILD = ECI), also fell, falling 2.6 million barrels from an expected drop of 1.1 million barrels. Distillate stocks are at their lowest since April 2020. “The statistics are generally constructive with continued declines in not only gasoline and diesel inventories, but also jet fuel,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. The drop in inventories came even as refiners ramped up their activity in the most recent week, increasing utilization rates (USOIRU = ECI) by 0.4 percentage point to 86.7% of capacity overall. Refinery crude output (USOICR = ECI) increased by 343,000 barrels per day. Inventories of crude at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma (USOICC = ECI) fell 34,000 barrels, the EIA said. Net imports of US crude (USOICI = ECI) fell last week by 192,000 barrels per day. U.S. crude futures fell $ 2.55 to $ 81.60 per barrel, down 3%, while Brent fell $ 1.93 to $ 82.86 per barrel at 1:00 p.m. EST (18:00 GMT). Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

